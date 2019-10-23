Just as the sun was coming up over the Johnston Country Hills, Richard L. Gray, Jr., Wagoner County Attorney, started his ride in the “Alfalfa Bill Century Ride” on Oct. 19.
This 100-mile ride starts in Tishomingo and travels through the hills of the Chickasaw Nation.
Gray’s passion for cycling started in 2012 when he was challenged by a friend to ride in the Oklahoma Free Wheel.
Since then, Gray has participated in several rides each year in Oklahoma and Kansas.
Gray wants to thank his family and friends for supporting him.