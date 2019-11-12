The holiday movie season is here, so get ready to see the biggest movies of the year. On Christmas Day, you can look forward to seeing the latest “Star Wars” movie or see all the stars who make up the cast of “Little Women.” We’ve got a lineup of what’s coming to cinemas during the holidays, with the dates that they are expected to be in Tulsa theaters. Pages D6-7.
