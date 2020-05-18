Shoreline: 160 miles Main areas: Black Dog Park, Tall Chief Cove, Twin Points, Skiatook Point and Osage Park Skiatook Lake is surrounded by steep, picturesque bluffs and Blackjack and Post Oak trees. Boating, hiking, swimming, camping, picnicking, as well as hunting and fishing, are all popular activities at the lake. At CrossTimbers Marina, find overnight lodging in the Harbor Cottages. Crystal Bay Marina offers cabins and additional boat services. West of the dam, visitors can go to the Overlook building, a bi-level wood and flagstone structure with an outdoor terrace.