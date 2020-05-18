Skiatook Lake

Shoreline: 160 miles Main areas: Black Dog Park, Tall Chief Cove, Twin Points, Skiatook Point and Osage Park Skiatook Lake is surrounded by steep, picturesque bluffs and Blackjack and Post Oak trees. Boating, hiking, swimming, camping, picnicking, as well as hunting and fishing, are all popular activities at the lake. At CrossTimbers Marina, find overnight lodging in the Harbor Cottages. Crystal Bay Marina offers cabins and additional boat services. West of the dam, visitors can go to the Overlook building, a bi-level wood and flagstone structure with an outdoor terrace.

 Michael Wyke

Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to hit one of Oklahoma’s beautiful lakes. Read about some of the top area lakes on pages D4-5. And whether you want to pack a lunch or try a fun lakeside restaurant that’s only a short drive away, we’ve got some great suggestions.

Tags