There’s an event in Tulsa this weekend that will have you seeing stars.
Wizard World holds a series of celebrity-speckled pop culture conventions around the country. Tulsa is a tour stop for the fifth time in six years.
The 2019 Wizard World convention in Tulsa is scheduled Friday through Sunday at the Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center, 6808 S. 107th E. Ave.
Among heroes scheduled to attend are Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Flash Gordon (Sam J. Jones) and the Hulk (Lou Ferrigno). Other celebrity guests include Cary Elwes, Jewel Staite, Kevin Nash, Jim Ross and Thomas Ian Nicholas.
Cosplaying is a big part of pop culture cons, so you can expect to see many costumes. Do whatever suits you.