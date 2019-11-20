We collected the holiday events that are certain to help brighten the season, whether it be through music and dance, unique gifts and foods or just the simple pleasures of sharing joy and fun on a winter’s evening with family and friends. Find them on pages D6-7.
Breaking
cover intro
Most Popular
-
Broken Arrow couple arrested in death of adopted 3-year-old
-
Cherokees mark grand opening of largest tribal outpatient health center in country
-
CMA Awards 2019: The best and worst moments, the list of winners and the night's best images
-
Top 25: Oklahoma moves up following historic victory at Baylor
-
Uber driver accused of raping intoxicated passenger after picking her up in downtown Tulsa
promotion
Tulsa chefs tell their stories and a look back at the local legends and today's trendsetters.