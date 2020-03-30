Oklahoma has 481 cases of COVID-19, and officials reported another fatality from the condition caused by the novel coronavirus.
State health officials reported 52 news cases Monday. Just a week ago, health officials had only detected 83 cases in Oklahoma. The latest death was that of a Cleveland County man in the 50-64 age range, according to Oklahoma State Health Department data.
About 61% of Oklahoma’s counties have confirmed cases. Counties with recently detected cases include Beckham, Cotton and Love counties.
Health officials reminded state residents Monday that Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer at Home” order includes all counties until April 30. That means no gatherings in groups larger than 10 people and people 65 years old or with compromised immune systems must shelter at home.
Individuals may still leave for essential errands such as grocery store shopping or pharmacy visits.
There are 65 confirmed cases in Tulsa County, and about a third of cases in Tulsa County have been attributed to community spread, according to Tulsa Health Department data from Sunday. Seventeen cases remained under investigation. The remaining cases were either closely linked or had travel connections.
Three of the state’s 17 deaths have occurred in Tulsa County.
