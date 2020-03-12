more coverage
Wall street
What happens in a bear market? A13
Education
• School districts urge employees, students to not come back to school if they travel to high-risk countries. A5
• OU-Norman, OSU to go to online classes. A9
sports
• Guerin Emig: On a day sports stopped, a realization that doing the right thing can hurt like hell. B1
• NCAA cancels March Madness. B1
local
• Coronavirus-related cancellations, closings and event postponements. A6
national
• Virus testing is a 'failing,' leaving cases uncounted. A5
• Washington strains for virus response. A6