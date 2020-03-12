more coverage

Wall street

What happens in a bear market? A13

Education

• School districts urge employees, students to not come back to school if they travel to high-risk countries. A5

• OU-Norman, OSU to go to online classes. A9

sports

• Guerin Emig: On a day sports stopped, a realization that doing the right thing can hurt like hell. B1

• NCAA cancels March Madness. B1

local

• Coronavirus-related cancellations, closings and event postponements. A6

national

• Virus testing is a 'failing,' leaving cases uncounted. A5

• Washington strains for virus response. A6

