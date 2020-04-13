The deaths of three more Oklahomans from COVID-19 brings the state’s total to 99 as the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus has passed 2,000.
Two of the new reported deaths came from Canadian Count; both were older than 65. The third fatality, according to an update release Monday morning, was a Kay County man older than 65. There are 457 people statewide hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19.
There are 2,069 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, of which 337 are in Tulsa County, which has reported 18 deaths. Tulsa County had 314 positive tests on Friday.
In Oklahoma County, there are 455 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths. Cleveland County has 267 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths, according to OSDH statistics.
Oklahoma officials project the state’s COVID-19 death toll will increase by nearly 400 in the next three weeks, according to information released Friday. The state also projects about 7,500 new cases by May 1.