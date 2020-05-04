THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 163 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS
BENTON CARROLL CRAWFORD
MADISON WASHINGTON AR
IN WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS
FRANKLIN SEBASTIAN
IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 23 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA
CHEROKEE MUSKOGEE OKFUSKEE
SEQUOYAH
IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA
ADAIR CRAIG CREEK
DELAWARE MAYES NOWATA
OKMULGEE OSAGE OTTAWA
PAWNEE ROGERS TULSA
WAGONER WASHINGTON OK
IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA
HASKELL LATIMER LE FLORE
MCINTOSH PITTSBURG
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARTLESVILLE, BENTONVILLE,
BERRYVILLE, CHARLESTON, CLAREMORE, EUFAULA, EUREKA SPRINGS,
FAYETTEVILLE, FORT SMITH, GROVE, HUNTSVILLE, JAY, MCALESTER,
MIAMI, MUSKOGEE, NOWATA, OKEMAH, OKMULGEE, OZARK, PAWHUSKA,
PAWNEE, POTEAU, PRYOR, ROGERS, SALLISAW, SAPULPA, SPRINGDALE,
STIGLER, STILWELL, TAHLEQUAH, TULSA, VAN BUREN, VINITA, WAGONER,
AND WILBURTON.
Weather Alert
...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN WAGONER...NORTHWESTERN
MUSKOGEE...OKMULGEE...SOUTHEASTERN TULSA AND OKFUSKEE COUNTIES UNTIL
630 PM CDT...
AT 558 PM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE
EXTENDING FROM NEAR COWETA TO 2 MILES WEST OF PRESTON TO 2 MILES
NORTHEAST OF CROMWELL. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 45 MPH.
NICKEL SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH
THESE STORMS.
LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE...
BROKEN ARROW... OKMULGEE...
WAGONER... OKEMAH...
BIXBY... OKFUSKEE...
COWETA... HASKELL...
MORRIS... BEGGS...
BOLEY... PORTER...
BEARDEN... CASTLE...
CLEARVIEW... PRESTON...
STONEBLUFF... PHAROAH...
BALD HILL... OKMULGEE STATE PARK...
THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 40 IN OKLAHOMA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 212 AND
233.
A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN
AND EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA.
Jennifer and Patrick Neff, both of Tulsa, walk passed an Area Closed sign while walking their dog, Carson, on a trail at The Gathering Place on Saturday, March 21. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file
Amid a COVID-19 pandemic that guts their missions to unite people, Gathering Place and sister park, Guthrie Green, have laid off or furloughed a total of 141 employees, Gathering Place Executive Director Tony Moore said Monday.
"We are an entity and attraction that brings people together in large numbers," Moore said by phone. "While the term social distancing is a buzzword, social gathering is what we do.
"Unfortunately, as long as social distancing is a mandate, our business model of bringing large numbers of folks together has to be adjusted."
Developed by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, the parks, which typically host a slew of annual concerts and festivals, employ about 240 people, Moore said. A total of 90% of the parks' part-timers were furloughed (106 furloughs total), with large cutbacks in special events programming and support staff, he said.
A total of 35 people were laid off from Gathering Place's Vista restaurant, Moore said.
"With our spacing and seating, there is no way we can operate with social distancing and run a proper business," he said of the restaurant.
As for staff cuts to the $465 million Gathering Place, Moore said, "we spent almost two and a half years building an awesome work culture. So to have circumstances beyond our control kind of force our hand, we're devastated. This hits us very hard and we're in a bad emotional state right now for our comrades and for our fellow employees."
Employees affected by the cutbacks will be paid through May 22, Moore said.
"We're adjusting for the short term in hopes of bringing the furloughed back on," he said.
Gathering Place opened in September 2018 and drew nearly 3 million people in its first 12 months of operation, despite historic flooding that affected attendance during parts of '19.
"From what we saw the start of this year, we were trending ahead of past years," Moore said. "This was going to be such a robust year."
The parks' operations will be scaled back as long as social distancing recommendations keep large gatherings and events at bay, he said.
Because of the spread and threat of the coronavirus, Gathering Place has been closed with the exception of some pathways. The park is expected to announce later this week a phased May reopening, which initially will include all pathways and public restrooms.
Buildings are scheduled to open at a later date, followed by park attractions that could include the skate park. Basketball courts and children's play areas are closed indefinitely.
"Mind you, there are circumstances beyond our control," Moore said. "You can't kill cancer halfway. You have to make sure this thing dies. But we will be back stronger than ever."
