Amid a COVID-19 pandemic that guts their missions to unite people, Gathering Place and sister park, Guthrie Green, have laid off or furloughed a total of 141 employees, Gathering Place Executive Director Tony Moore said Monday.

"We are an entity and attraction that brings people together in large numbers," Moore said by phone. "While the term social distancing is a buzzword, social gathering is what we do.

"Unfortunately, as long as social distancing is a mandate, our business model of bringing large numbers of folks together has to be adjusted."

Developed by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, the parks, which typically host a slew of annual concerts and festivals, employ about 240 people, Moore said. A total of 90% of the parks' part-timers were furloughed (106 furloughs total), with large cutbacks in special events programming and support staff, he said.

A total of 35 people were laid off from Gathering Place's Vista restaurant, Moore said.

"With our spacing and seating, there is no way we can operate with social distancing and run a proper business," he said of the restaurant.

As for staff cuts to the $465 million Gathering Place, Moore said, "we spent almost two and a half years building an awesome work culture. So to have circumstances beyond our control kind of force our hand, we're devastated. This hits us very hard and we're in a bad emotional state right now for our comrades and for our fellow employees."

Employees affected by the cutbacks will be paid through May 22, Moore said.

"We're adjusting for the short term in hopes of bringing the furloughed back on," he said.

Gathering Place opened in September 2018 and drew nearly 3 million people in its first 12 months of operation, despite historic flooding that affected attendance during parts of '19.

"From what we saw the start of this year, we were trending ahead of past years," Moore said. "This was going to be such a robust year."

The parks' operations will be scaled back as long as social distancing recommendations keep large gatherings and events at bay, he said.

Because of the spread and threat of the coronavirus, Gathering Place has been closed with the exception of some pathways. The park is expected to announce later this week a phased May reopening, which initially will include all pathways and public restrooms.

Buildings are scheduled to open at a later date, followed by park attractions that could include the skate park. Basketball courts and children's play areas are closed indefinitely.

"Mind you, there are circumstances beyond our control," Moore said. "You can't kill cancer halfway. You have to make sure this thing dies. But we will be back stronger than ever."

