Gov. Kevin Stitt and members of the Governor’s Solution Task Force on Wednesday will have a news conference to update Oklahomans on COVID-19.
Watch via the official Facebook Live stream.
Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday morning reported 15 more deaths related to COVID-19; 2,263 confirmed positive cases, 123 fatal, have been reported across the state.
