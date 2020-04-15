We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and members of the Governor’s Solution Task Force on Wednesday will have a news conference to update Oklahomans on COVID-19.

Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday morning reported 15 more deaths related to COVID-19; 2,263 confirmed positive cases, 123 fatal, have been reported across the state.

