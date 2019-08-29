Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...CREEK...OSAGE...PAWNEE AND TULSA. * UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * A FEW SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAINFALL WILL REMAIN POSSIBLE THIS MORNING. WITH THE RECENT RAINFALL NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA HAS RECEIVED, THESE AMOUNTS COULD LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING. * REMEMBER, MOST FLOOD RELATED DEATHS OCCUR IN AUTOMOBILES AND FLOODING IS THE LEADING CAUSE OF WEATHER RELATED DEATHS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&