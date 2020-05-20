Coweta High School hosted a Virtual Graduation Ceremony Monday, May 18 that was live streamed on the Coweta Tiger YouTube channel.
A Traditional Graduation Ceremony will be held either Saturday, June 27 or Saturday, July 18 at 9:30 a.m. at Tiger Field should restrictions to group gatherings be lifted.
A total of 236 seniors will receive their diplomas.
Class Valedictorians are Madison Bliss, Laurel Burkholder, Holly Harjo, Ray Lenhart and Sydney Welborn. Salutatorians are Linzy Dill, Max Klewer, Conner Meehan, Jenna Meehan, Amber Rosamond and Savannah Swartwood.
Graduates of Distinction with grade point averages of 4.0 or above are Melissa Angel, Tyler Back, Alexis Barrett, Madison Bliss, Joseph Borissenko, Lauren Branham, Laurel Burkholder, Linzy Dill, Alyssa Dunfield, Madison Fletcher, Hunter Goodnight, Lindsey Hargrove, Holly Harjo and Lizette Hernandez.
Others include Max Klewer, Raymond Lenhart, Ryan Mathis, Conner Meehan, Jenna Meehan, Luke Meehan, Lydia Neff, Emily Patterson, Jayse Pollard, Amber Rosamond, Josie Russell, Dakota Sanders, Gabriel Shrauger, Heather Stiles, Savannah Swartwood, Mattison Walker and Sydney Welborn.Congratulations to the Coweta High School Class of 2020!
Class Officers
Josh Darst, President
Kolby Cardwell, Vice President
Lily Anderson, Secretary
Lauren Branham, Treasurer
Hannah Donnell, Reporter
Class Motto: “Chase your dreams but always know the road that will lead you home again.” — Tim McGraw”
Class Flower: Cactus
Class Colors: Black and White
Class Song: “Home Sweet Home” by Motley Crew
Special Thanks
Our thanks and appreciation to Legacy Studio for providing photos as the official Coweta senior photographer.
Seniors with missing photos include Tyler Barnes, Cody Bolton, Elizabeth Canady, Kaitlyn Edwards, Sebastian Finley, Skyler Fisher, Jentrie Harp, Markayla Jones, Tyler Jones, Tyler Kilgore, Ying Lor, Lydia Neff, Karah Quigg, Christopher Shell, Kobe Stafford, Jason Terry, Christian Veliz and Trinaty Windisch.