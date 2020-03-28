Outstanding essays written by two Coweta High School seniors have been honored at the state level.
CHS Principal Gary Ellis has announced that Chandler Edwards captured first place honors in the Oklahoma Masonic Foundation’s 2020 Essay Contest. As the state winner, Edwards will receive a $2,000 cash prize.
In addition, the school will receive another $5,000 prize from the Foundation.
In the same competition, Riley Butcher was a fourth place finisher. He will receive a $750 cash prize.
Edwards and Butcher were among 49 students in Donna Elliott’s AP English Literature class who submitted entries in the state competition. There were thousands of entries from across Oklahoma.
Elliott said she is thrilled to have local state winners.
“They have worked hard all year and are very deserving,” Elliott said. “My AP Literature students enter this contest every year. There are very specific guidelines that include a research element and every year there is a different prompt.
The prompt for 2020 was, “How has social media affected politics today? Provide specific examples of both positive and negative aspects.
“It was an excellent and very timely topic. They enjoyed researching and writing over it,” Elliott noted.
Elliott applauded the local Masonic Lodge, Cassidy Lodge No. 251, for coordinating the local essay contest. She said the Masons will host a dinner for the winners and their parents and present the cash awards at a later date.