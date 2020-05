Conner Meehan is the son of Doug and Kristy Meehan. He graduates with a 4.135 grade point average.

Meehan is a member of the Native American Student Organization and is a student athlete with the Tiger golf program.

He volunteers with the Helping Hands food pantry and attends Cedar Ridge Church.

To his fellow graduates, “Take on challenges with positivity and always give it all you’ve got.”