Jenna Meehan is the daughter of Doug and Kristy Meehan. She graduates with a 4.125 grade point average.

Meehan is a member of the Native American Student Organization, Tiger TV staff and the Oklahoma Indian Student Honor Society. She also serves on the “Safe and Healthy Schools” committee.

She actively helps with donations to local food pantries and clothing bins and participates in Koweta Indian Community Center youth activities.

To her fellow graduates, “Hard work always pays off!”