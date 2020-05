Linzy Dill is the daughter of Donny and Jo Dill. She graduates with a 4.12 grade point average.

Dill is a member of National Honor Society and is a student athlete with the Lady Tiger volleyball program, earning All-World honorable mention recognition.

She is involved with the youth group at First Baptist Coweta and competes with the Ultimate Performance Volleyball Club.

To her fellow graduates, “Focus on what you can control and give the rest to God.”