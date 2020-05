Savannah Swartwood is the daughter of Owen Swartwood and Shannon Swartwood. She graduates with a 4.10 grade point average.

Swartwood is a member of National Honor Society and the FFA chapter. She is a trainer on the varsity soccer team.

She attends Northside Christian Church and volunteers at Broken Arrow Neighbors.

To her fellow graduates, “Always surround yourself with people that love and care about you and never let anyone tell you who they think you should be.”