Coweta Tiger wrestler Talon Borror is shown with Head Coach Ashton Cooper after winning his third straight State championship at Oklahoma City’s Fairground Arena in February 2019.

It was another good year for Coweta High School athletes and teams in 2019.

The top item was the Tiger football team upsetting highly-regarded Tahlequah in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Coweta did the same thing in 2018 to Tahlequah before bowing out in the next round.

Still, it was a big finish for Coweta and first-year coach Tim Harper. Individual records were broken by Tiger players and many gathered more honors by making the 5A-3 All-District team.

2:Wrestler Talon Borror won an individual State championship for the third year in a row. Borror was just one of two Wagoner County athletes to achieve gold in 2019.

3:Coweta’s volleyball reached the 5A State tournament, but lost in the first round to Claremore.

4:The Coweta girls basketball team made the State tournament for the second straight season, but lost to El Reno in the quarterfinal game.

5:There was a change of command for the girls basketball program as softball coach Desiree Hall took over when the Lady Tigers’ coaching staff resigned.

