It was another good year for Coweta High School athletes and teams in 2019.
The top item was the Tiger football team upsetting highly-regarded Tahlequah in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Coweta did the same thing in 2018 to Tahlequah before bowing out in the next round.
Still, it was a big finish for Coweta and first-year coach Tim Harper. Individual records were broken by Tiger players and many gathered more honors by making the 5A-3 All-District team.
2:Wrestler Talon Borror won an individual State championship for the third year in a row. Borror was just one of two Wagoner County athletes to achieve gold in 2019.
3:Coweta’s volleyball reached the 5A State tournament, but lost in the first round to Claremore.
4:The Coweta girls basketball team made the State tournament for the second straight season, but lost to El Reno in the quarterfinal game.
5:There was a change of command for the girls basketball program as softball coach Desiree Hall took over when the Lady Tigers’ coaching staff resigned.