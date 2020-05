Holly Harjo is the daughter of Frank Harjo and Katy Harjo. She graduates with a 4.16 grade point average.

Harjo is involved in the Leadership Class and National Honor Society.

She is active with the Little Quarsaty Indian Baptist Church.

To her fellow classmates, “Limit your physical contact with others as much as possible! Open your mind to new ways of thinking, engage in important discussions and learn something new. Be better than you were yesterday.”