Laurel Burkholder is the daughter of Gene Burkholder and Robyn Burkholder. She graduates with a 4.16 grade point average.

Burkholder is involved in the Leadership Class and National Honor Society.

To her fellow graduates, “You are what you do, not what you’ll say you’ll do.” – Carl Gustav Jung.

“The amount of work you put in determines how much it will pay off, so do the most you can.”