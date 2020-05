Madison Bliss is the daughter of John and Shelly Bliss. She graduates with a 4.14 grade point average.

Bliss is a member of the Coweta Band program and National Honor Society. She is a student athlete in the Lady Tiger soccer program, earning All-District honors.

She is actively involved with the First Baptist Church in Broken Arrow.

To her fellow graduates, “Keep working hard and strive for the best that you can be. Apply yourself in everything you do and make sure to enjoy every second of it!”