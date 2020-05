Ray Lenhart is the son of Mike and Missy Lenhart. He graduates with a 4.2 grade point average.

Lenhart is a member of the Coweta Band program (brass captain) and has won multiple musical honors. He is a two-time All-State honoree.

He has performed with the Tulsa Youth Symphony orchestra and is active in the student ministry at Asbury United Methodist Church.

To his fellow classmates, “Work hard and take your education seriously, it really pays off.”