When the 2019 Tulsa World “All World” selections for prep sports were first announced this past week, Coweta senior centerfielder Madison Wheat was selected to the first team for fast pitch softball. The Lady Tiger standout is also an All State honoree.
Volleyball selections included four Lady Tigers in the honorable mention listing including All Stater Heather Stiles, Linzy Dill, Kaycee Stiles and Alexxia Mercer.
Cross country listed Jillian Strange as an honorable mention for the Wagoner Lady Bulldogs and John Venetich for the Bulldogs. Coweta Lady Tigers Brelee Burcham, Macey Brooks, Hailey Secrest and Anna Patterson were also honorable mention athletes.
Wagoner football defensive lineman Isaac Smith was honored with selection to the second team defense released Saturday. Bulldog honorable mention listings included Kaden Charboneau, linebacker; Braden Drake, running back; Trey Gause, linebacker; Chase Nanni, wide receiver/defensive back and Jaden Snyder, defensive back/kicker.
Coweta Tigers listed for honorable mention included Johnny Fadeyev, defensive end; Mason Ford, wide receiver/defensive back and Gage Hamm, quarterback.