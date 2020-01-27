2019-20 CPHS Basketball Homecoming Court By Kirk McCracken Managing Editor Kirk McCracken Managing Editor Author email Jan 27, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 McKenzie Harris, left, was crowned the 2019-20 CPHS Basketball Homecoming Queen Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Ed Dubie Field House. She is pictured with Kissing Captain Davon Richardson. Photos byTAYLOR MERRITT PHOTOGRAPHY Madison Burris with her escorts Josh Minney, right, and he is the son of Gordan Mora. Kynsee Champ with her escorts John Keim and Ethan Oakley. Mattison Gunsolus with her escorts Marlo Fox, right, and Trevor Stone. McKenzie Harris with her escorts Jaeden Hurd, right, and Daren Hawkins. Emily Schlehuber with her escorts Cale Askew and Ryan Shoemaker. Jade Shrum with her escorts Cason Savage, left, and Morgan Lockhart. Kissing Captain Davon Richardson, left, puts the cape on CPHS Basketball Homecoming Queen McKenzie Harris, right, Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Ed Dubie Field House. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Photos by Taylor Merritt Photography {&endstyles}kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com Kirk McCracken 918-581-8315 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kirk McCracken Managing Editor Author email Follow Kirk McCracken Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Gov. Stitt asks federal court to shut down Oklahoma tribes' Class III casino gaming Cherokee Nation protects medical marijuana patients with new HR policy Nothing to sneeze at: Italian tissue manufacturer plans June opening for enormous plant in Rogers County Wendell Franklin discusses his vision for TPD, 'Live PD' and being named Tulsa's first black police chief From using a fake name, to now working on the track, NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is a Chili Bowl staple promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: 2019 Tulsans of the Year The stories of these Tulsans have to tell are varied and diverse. Their backgrounds, unique. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners Fans of the Year Contest Cast your vote every hour! Each vote cast qualifies for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to the…