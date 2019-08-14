CPHS Cheer competed at the National Cheerleaders Association High School Nationals contest in Dallas in January and came home as the National Runner-Up in the Intermediate Co-ed Performance Division. In addition to our second place finish, we were awarded for the best use of jumps and the best use of jumps in our entire division. The team is excited about the upcoming season and we want to build on the success we had at Nationals. We are preparing this year to bring out the best possible routine we can, so that we can come home as National Champions this year. As always we cannot wait for football and basketball season, so we can cheer on our Sandite football and basketball teams to victory.
Head Cheer Coach Carrie Schlehuber