Updated: January 13, 2020 @ 12:24 pm
Kissing Captain kisses homecoming queen, Avery Wallace at the 2019-20 CPHS Wrestling Homecoming coronation Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Kirk McCracken/Leader
Little people Lila Myers, left, and Owen Freeman and Jacob Freeman.
2019-20 CPHS Wrestling Homecoming Queen Avrey Wallace, left, with Kissing Captain Preston Medlin.
Kallie Rice with her escorts Josh Fincannon, let, and Hunter Hilger.
Jordan Moore with her escorts Chris Kirby, left, and Robby Parrish.
Malery Martin with her escorts Seth Jones, left, and Blake Jones.
Avrey Wallace with her escorts Caleb Phillips, left, and Brendon Wiseley.
Jailee Williams, left, and her escort Santana Naugle.
Photos by Taylor Merritt Photography
