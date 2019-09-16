Boomtown Tees
Boomtown Tees will offer a T-shirt for $9.18. Courtesy
YMCA and YWCA
The YMCA of Greater Tulsa, 420 S. Main St., and YWCA Tulsa, 1910 S. Lewis Ave., offer a special joining fee of $9.18. Some who join on Sept. 18 may receive free T-shirts.
LaFortune Park Golf Course
LaFortune Park Golf Course, 5501 S. Yale Ave., has a buy-one-get-one-free offer for its par-3 course on Sept. 18, as well as hot dogs for $0.918 plus tax at the grill.
Magic City Books
Magic City Books at 221 E. Archer St. is offering 9.18% off all books in the store on Sept. 18.
36 Degrees North
36 Degrees North is offering a free coworking day pass at its facility at 36 E. Cameron St. The offer is only good Sept. 18.
Made
Customers at Made, 219 E. Archer, may receive $9.18 off a $50 purchase from Sept. 14-18. Co-owner Thom Crow is pictured in 2017 during the move-in.
Fine Airport Parking
Travelers may park indoors for $9.18 per day at Fine Airport Parking, a savings of about $4. The offer is good Sept. 18-30.
Tulsa Historical Society & Museum
The Tulsa Historical Society & Museum, 2445 S Peoria Ave., is offering free museum admission all day on Sept. 18, and $9.18 for the hardback, coffee table book “Tulsa! Biography of a City.”
Liberty Flags
Liberty Flags at 5634 S. Mingo will offer a Tulsa flag desk set with a lapel pin for $9.18. The offer is good Sept. 18-30 or while supplies last.
Starlite
The Starlite, 1902 E. 11th St., will offer Nine Band Brewing’s T-Town Lager for $2. Local beers and spirits also will be half-price on Sept. 18.
Pearl Beach Brew Pub
Pearl Beach Brew Pub at 418 S. Peoria Ave. will offer any growler of house beer for $9.18 (usually $13) on Sept. 18.
Tulsa Whimsy
Tulsa Whimsy at 5206 S. Harvard Ave. will offer a $9.18 discount on its Tulsa flag pillow on Sept. 18-19. The pillow retails for $36. Info: tulsawhimsy.com
Take 2: A Resonance Cafe
Take 2 Resonance Cafe at 309 S. Main St. downtown will offer a turkey Philly sandwich and autumn spiced bread pudding for $9.18 on Sept. 18-19.
South Lakes Golf Course
South Lakes Golf Course Grill, 9253 S. Elwood in Jenks, is offering hot dogs for $0.918 plus tax on Sept. 18.
New Life Cleaning Solutions
New Life Cleaning Solutions will offer 20% off any base package from Sept. 11-25. For more: 918-351-7600, cleanbynewlife.com
Red River Payroll
Red River Payroll is offering a special cost for its implementation fee from Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, 2019. Info: 918-488-6196, redriverpayroll.com.
Vintage Wine Bar
Vintage Wine Bar at 324 E. First St. will offer 9.18% off all wines by the glass, as well as a $9.18 cheese plate.
University of Tulsa athletics
University of Tulsa athletics is offering a corner section ticket for the TU men’s basketball vs. ORU on Nov. 12 for $9.18. The Hurricane also will offer the same price for a general admission ticket for TU women’s basketball vs. ORU on Nov. 21. Click here to purchase the promotional-price tickets.
Tulsa Botanic Garden
The Tulsa Botanic Garden is offering 9.18% off merchandise purchases in the gift shop on Wednesday. (The discount does not apply to membership or admission.)
Expressly Gifts
Expressly Gifts at 10032 S. Sheridan, tulsagiftbaskets.com, is offering a discount of $9.18 on any purchase of $60 or more from Sept. 14-20.
Cabin Boys Brewery
Cabin Boys Brewery at 1717 E. Seventh St., is offering a 9.18% discount off pints.
Perry’s Food Store
Perry’s Food Store at 1005 S. Lewis or 8013-D S. Sheridan will offer T-bone steaks for $9.18 per pound, as well as its mini-sampler pack for $9.18. Offer good: Sept. 17-19.
Tulsa Zoo Train
The Tulsa Zoo, 6421 E. 36th St. North, is offering buy-one-get-one-free train tickets for the first 918 zoo guests.
Gathering Place Red Bud Cafe
The Red Bud Cafe in the lower level of The Lodge at Gathering Place, will offer a 9.18% discount on purchases over $20 (before tax).
Heirloom Rustic Ales
Heirloom Rustic Ales at 2113 E. Admiral Blvd. will offer two 14-ounce beer pours for $9.18.
Hasty Bake charcoal
The Tulsa Grill Store/Hasty-Bake, 1313 S. Lewis Ave., will offer 15-pound bags of Hasty-Bake hardwood lump charcoal (limit 10) for $9.18 (regular retail price $15.99).
McNellie’s Group
McNellie’s will donate 9.18% of proceeds from all Tulsa locations to Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. Every Passport member (customer loyalty program) will receive a credit in their account for $9.18 that can only be redeemed on 9/18. Anyone who posts a picture of themselves on Instagram at any of their restaurants with the hashtag #918mcnellies and anyone who purchases a Harvest Beer Festival ticket on 9/18 will be entered into a drawing for a McNellie’s gift card worth $918. For more, mcnellie’s.com
Candy Castle
Candy Castle at 525 S. Main St. will offer bulk candy (not including Colorworks M&M’s) for $9.18 per pound (regular retail price $10.99).
BOK Center concerts, events
For 918 Day, the BOK Center is offering select tickets for $9.18 to the following: Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers on Sept. 21, “Baby Shark Live” on Oct. 15, rapper Bad Bunny on Nov. 10, Casting Crowns with Hillsong Worship on Nov. 2, and “Scared Scriptless” with Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood of “Whose Line is it Anyway?”
The arena also is offering $9.18 off select tickets to “Paw Patrol Live” on Dec. 28-30, “Trolls Live” in February-March 2020, and Heart with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on Oct. 2. For more: bokcenter.com
Tulsa Press Club
Stop by the clubhouse, 415 S. Boston Ave., before the Comedy Night at Chapman Green and receive a swag bag with any drink purchase. They will be featuring specialty cocktails and craft beers for $4. Swag bags are limited, come early to get one.
Kathleen’s Kids
Kathleen’s Kids at 8212 S. Harvard Ave. will offer 9.18% off all purchases, including clearance items.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Tropical Smoothie Cafe at 1717 N. Peoria Ave., 7460 S. Olympia Ave. and 4925 E. 21st St. will offer a deal including a flatbread sandwich and a smoothie, or any classic 24-ounce smoothie, for $9.18.