Bernadine Skinner makes some of the best cookies around.
She often enters the 12 Days of Cookies contest and makes some of our tasters’ favorites. She lived in Hawaii previously and her cookies often are filled with Hawaiian inspiration, such as macadamia nuts and coconut.
Last year, she earned a place in our 12 Days of Cookies lineup with her fudgy Hawaiian Lava Cookies.
And this year, she shared her A Taste of Hawaii Bars and we loved how easy they were to make.
You don’t even need a mixing bowl!
It’s such a good recipe, we wanted to include it in our 12 Days of Cookies contest this year. The recipe will be entered for a chance at winning the Grand Prize from OkieSpice & Trade Co. Watch for the rest of the recipes every day in the Tulsa World through Dec. 15.
A Taste of Hawaii Bars
¼ cup melted butter
½ cup crushed graham cracker crumbs
½ cup ground macadamia nuts
1 (12 oz) package semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 cup angel flake coconut
1 can Eagle brand sweetened condensed milk
1 cup chopped macadamia nuts
1. Melt butter in a 9 X 9 inch square baking pan. (Editors note: we added parchment paper to ease removal).
2. Combine graham cracker crumbs and ground nuts and spread evenly over the butter surface.
3. Spread ships evenly over the crumbs and nuts, followed by the coconut.
4. Gently pour the condensed milk over the mixture, topping it with the chopped nuts.
5. Bake at 30-35 minutes in a 350-degree oven. Cut into squares after cooling.
Featured video