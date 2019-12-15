If you are looking for a sweet and salty treat, this may be the cookie for you.
Judith Templeton submitted a recipe for Potato Chip Cookies for the 12 Days of Cookies contest this year. It is a basic form of the recipe that we have seen previously containing everything but the kitchen sink.
“This is a great recipe — simple, easy, not many ingredients and oh, so tasty, especially if you like shortbread and/or pecan sandies. Makes a lot and freezes well,” Templeton said.
It is the final recipe for our 12 Days of Cookies contest for 2019.
Potato Chip Cookies
1 pound butter
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
3½ cups flour
2 cups crushed wavy potato chips (4.5 ounces)
½ cup chopped pecans
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream butter and sugar. Add vanilla and stir in flour.
2. Add potato chips and nuts. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto greased cookie sheet.
3. Shape each cookie into ½- to 2-inch rounds. You may put them together as they do not spread.
4. Bake 14 minutes. Cool on rack. Makes 7-8 dozen. Freezes well.
Featured video