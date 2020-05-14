Oklahoma Natural Gas is encouraging customers to take advantage of the $900 million the federal government recently released to the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
The application period for LIHEAP, which helps eligible households pay a portion of their home energy costs, ends at midnight Friday.
In Oklahoma, the program is administered through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
“We know that COVID-19 has brought hardships that many of our customers have never faced before, so we want to do what we can to spread the word about this important resource," Callie Sneddon, Oklahoma Natural Gas director of customer service, said in a statement.
Persons may apply by visiting okdhslive.org. To qualify, applicants must be responsible for direct payment of their heating bills, and income eligibility requirements are set at 130% of the federal poverty level.
The level of benefit varies according to household income, number of people living in the home, type of residence, type of heating fuel and utility rates. More information is available at www.oklahomanaturalgas.com/LIHEAP.