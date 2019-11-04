Kojo Asamoa-Caesar, the former executive director of 36 Degrees North and founding principal of Greenwood Leadership Academy, announced Monday he will be a Democratic candidate in the 1st Congressional District.
A Virginia native, Asamoa-Caesar first came to Tulsa in 2013 through the Teach for America program. He holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Old Dominion University and a law degree from the College of William and Mary.
Asamoa-Caesar said he plans to hold 50 public events in the first 50 days of his campaign.
“I have always been guided by what the Bible says — that to whom much is given, much is required,” said Asamoa-Caesar. “My hope with our ‘50 in 50’ initiative is to meet the citizens of District 1 where they are, listen to their needs and concerns, and ultimately be able to build a campaign that works for every Oklahoman.”
The 1st District has long been a Republican stronghold last represented by a Democrat since 1986. Current incumbent Kevin Hern was elected to his first term a year ago with 59% of the vote.
Asamoa-Caesar is the son of Ghanaian immigrants. He lives in Tulsa with his wife, Onikah Asamoa-Casear.