Happy 244th birthday, America.
It’s time to head to your community’s park or lake or wherever it is that citizens choose to gather to celebrate America’s birthday and watch fireworks light up the sky.
That hasn’t changed this year, despite living in a time of coronavirus pandemic.
Not every community is moving forward, including the biggest show in the area: Tulsa’s Folds of Honor FreedomFest and its annual 80,000 spectators will be waiting until Labor Day to shoot off fireworks and have fun all day alongside the Arkansas River.
And that’s if a gathering that size is safe to stage on the first weekend in September.
Other communities said, “There’s always next year,” including Claremore with its traditional fishing derby in the morning and fireworks at night and Sapulpa’s annual display shot off from its municipal golf course.
In several cases, those communities that are celebrating the Fourth this year are canceling daytime events and settling for a fireworks show at dark only.
In honor of our nation’s birthday, and people’s resolve to celebrate holidays while hopefully social distancing, we’ve compiled the following list of some fireworks shows and other Independence Day happenings in our area.
THURSDAY, July 2TULSA DRILLERS FIREWORKS
The Tulsa Drillers play host to Frisco on Thursday before going on the road this weekend, so this year that means post-game fireworks Thursday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave. In this shortened season, this will be just the team’s third game this season.
Information: tulsadrillers.com
FRIDAY, July 3BIXBY FREEDOM CELEBRATION
Celebrate the Fourth of July on Friday night with this sixth-annual event sponsored by The Bridge Church of Bixby. It’s become one of the larger events in the area, but don’t look for the numerous food vendors, live music, children’s fun zone and patriotic events of past years.
Instead, look for a few food trucks starting at 7 p.m. and fireworks going off about 9:45 p.m. Friday at the Bentley Sports Complex, 8505 E. 148th St.
“We want it to be something hopeful for the community and an opportunity to celebrate our nation and our freedom,” said Kim Juarez, associate pastor for The Bridge Church.
“I think people are desperately needing help right now, and it’s a great distraction from everything else. So let’s focus on something good for a little while. We don’t want this pandemic to define what our country is all about.”
She had wondered how many might show up. But that was before more than 1,000 people arrived for a June baseball tournament in Bixby.
“I think we’re expecting a good crowd, so people should bring their lawn chairs and frisbees and have a good time,” Juarez said. “We’re not putting down markers of 6 feet apart or anything like that. People know what to do, and if they want to wear masks, that is up to them. But it’s encouraged.”
Information: 918-394-4330, bixbyfreedomcelebration.com
SKIATOOK’S FANTASY IN THE SKY
Skiatook is having its annual fireworks show and community gathering at Skiatook Municipal Airport on Friday night, with no vendors or live music this year “because those make people congregate close together, and we don’t want that this year,” said Omar Bayouth of Exchange Bank in Skiatook, which sponsors the event.
“We want to try and keep people at a distance. What would be ideal is for people to come in (to the airport) and park, get out of their car, set up chairs and a table and their food and then social distance. Make it a picnic. I know, it’s a little different this year.”
Information: 918-396-2797, city of Skiatook Facebook page
SATURDAY, July 4TULSA’S FIRECRACKER 5K
Get an early start on the holiday and get the blood pumping: Fleet Feet hosts its annual early morning run series, featuring a 5k run and a 5k stroller run, through the Blue Dome and Tulsa Arts districts Saturday. There will not be a “fun run” this year. The schedule for this year’s event: 5k stroller race starts at 7:15 a.m. Beginning at 7:20 a.m. are five “waves” of starting times, five minutes apart, that are based on an individual’s estimated finishing time. These can be signed up for online, and the race starts at Fleet Feet, 418 E. Second St.
“We recommend wearing a face covering before the start of the race that can be removed while running/walking,” Fleet Feet said on the store’s website. “While on the course, attempt to maintain 6 feet of separation from other runners. The wave start system (will) aid in social distancing.”
Information: 918-492-3338, fleetfeettulsa.com
IN JENKS, IT’S BOOMFEST
Jenks just last week canceled its annual “Freedom Fest” with stores open on Main Street for the Fourth, but the fireworks show is still a go, with the Oklahoma Aquarium and the city of Jenks as sponsors of Boomfest this year. The aquarium is open for day hours of operation as well, and beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, those attending can bring a blanket to sit out back for one of the best views of that night’s light show. Fireworks will shoot off from the 96th Street bridge, with synchronized music playing on FM 106.1.
Information: 918-296-3474, okaquarium.org
PIONEER WOMAN AND PAWHUSKA
The Pioneer Woman and Pawhuska are not taking time off for the holiday — but they’re also not staging the all-day downtown street party of recent years either. The retail destination that is The Mercantile will be open Saturday, and there will be fireworks at dark.
“We don’t want to create unnecessary risk by gathering large crowds (with a street party). We will plan on next year being bigger and better than ever; we’ll be making up for lost time!” according to the Mercantile Facebook page.
The Mercantile’s P-Town Pizza and Charlie’s Sweet Shop will be open, the post said, “and (because nothing can keep them from fireworks) Ladd and the cowboys will be putting on their usual pyrotechnic show at dusk for the town to enjoy!”
Information: The Pioneer Woman Mercantile Facebook page
RED, WHITE AND BOOM IN OWASSO
The annual Red, White and Boom fireworks show fires off Saturday night at the Owasso Golf and Athletic Club, 13604 E. 84th St. North, Owasso, which makes parking lots of nearby schools and shopping centers the best viewing sites in the areas of 86th Street North and 129th East Avenue.
Information: 918-376-1500, cityofowasso.com
PAWNEE’S JULY 4TH
You can watch fireworks be shot off from Pawnee Lake at dark Saturday, but you can’t take part in any of the small town’s traditional events on the county courthouse square because they’re not happening. “We looked at the pros and cons, and it’s just hard to social distance in three-legged races,” Mayor Tom Briggs said with a chuckle. “But we can still enjoy fireworks.”
Information: 918-762-2108
BARTLESVILLE FIREWORKS AT THE PARK
The annual downtown street party full of fun events for kids and families is on hold for a year. Instead, after an absence of several years, a fireworks show will return to Sooner Park, and they will fire off beginning about 9:45 p.m. Saturday.
Information: Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville’s Facebook page
LAKE EUFAULA FIREWORKS
There will be food trucks stationed around town ahead of a live country music show at Eufaula’s Xtreme Amphitheatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and that’s a good spot to view the fireworks at dark. So is being out on a boat on the lake, or perhaps parking along Lakeshore Drive to see fireworks launched from the South Point Boat Ramp Area.
Information: 918-689-2791,
DUCK CREEK/GRAND LAKE FIREWORKS
This big show is set for 5-10:30 p.m. Saturday, as spectators from across the state gather around Grand Lake for a tradition that began about 80 years ago. Planes including the Warbirds vintage military aircraft will take off for an air show after 6 p.m. (they’ll be on display from 1-6 p.m. at South Grand Lake Regional Airport). Watch for an F-16 flyover about 7:30 p.m., and fireworks are at dark.
Information: 918-782-3292, Duck Creek Fireworks Facebook page,
OTHER GRAND LAKE COMMUNITY FIREWORKS
While some fireworks shows have been canceled for 2020, there are a number still planned for Grand Lake areas and nearby communities, and over a three-day period of time.
They include, on Thursday, July 2: Commerce (Commerce High School) and the Wyandotte Nation (Pow-Wow Grounds); on Friday, July 3, in Grove (Wolf Creek Park), Horse Creek (Horse Creek Resort), and Monkey Island (Shangri-La Resort); and on Saturday, July 4, in Miami (Buffalo Run Casino), Jay (RFC Event Center), and shows in Salina, Spavinaw and Flint Ridge.
DRUMRIGHT FIREWORKS
Whitlock Park, 601 S. Jones Corner, is the place to be for fireworks at dark Saturday in Drumright. The town’s usual games and activities before that time have been canceled.
Information: 918-352-2631, city of Drumright Facebook page
POSTPONED EVENTS
July 25: CELEBRATE COLLINSVILLE
Rather than celebrate the Fourth of July — with the city’s traditional float-filled parade in the morning on Main Street, all-day gathering at the city park and fireworks at sundown — the current plan in Collinsville is to wait and try to celebrate the city itself with a July 25 event. Initially, the parade was canceled for the Fourth, and the plan progressed from there.
“We’ve had to re-brand the event because it’s not on the Fourth, but we still wanted to have something that brings our community together, and we think this can be good,” said Sherry Campbell, communications coordinator for city of Collinsville.
The plan for the new date is to stage many of the traditional Independence Day events, from live music and turtle races to fireworks, if this event is safe to hold July 25, Campbell said.
Information: 918-371-1010, cityofcollinsville.com
Sept. 7: FOLDS OF HONOR FREEDOMFEST PRESENTED BY QUIKTRIP
Tulsa’s celebration by the Arkansas River is currently planned for the Monday of Labor Day weekend. Stay tuned.
Information: freedomfesttulsa.com