Hi, my name is Diana Bentley. I am a 2019 breast cancer survivor and was diagnosed in Feb. 2019.
I feel very blessed that it was detected early. It was early Stage I with none in the lymph nodes.
I started chemotherapy in March, and I will be finished with my radiation on Oct. 31. It seemed like a long journey, but it went by fast. Chemo was rough, but I made it through.
I am an advocate for early detection. Please, all ladies need to get a routine mammogram. I had no symptoms or lumps, but they saw something.
If I had waited to get a mammogram, it would have been a different outcome because my cancer was very aggressive. I had a lot of support from friends and family, and I am very thankful.
Early detection is the key.