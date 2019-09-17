Dirty Heads have rescheduled a Cain's Ballroom concert for Sunday, Nov. 17.
Tickets go on sale on 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Tickets can be purchased at the Cain's Ballroom box office or online at www.cainsballroom.com.
If you had tickets to the original show date May 9, there is no need to exchange those tickets. They will be valid for the new date. If you need a refund, please contact Ticketfly prior to Sept. 27th. Refunds will not be available after this date.
Tickets are $29.50, plus fees, in advance and $32.50, plus fees, the day of the show.