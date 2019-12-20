These past 12 months, I have had quite a number of fun adventures traveling the state doing stories for Discover Oklahoma. And in a tradition I started a few years back, I am devoting this last tourism article to the 2019 “year in review.”
Restaurants still remain the most popular stories with viewers on Discover Oklahoma and these past 12 months, I had the pleasure of dining in several locally-owned restaurants and diners throughout our state. Clara Belle’s Restaurant in McLoud gives you a divine dining experience. They have specialty nights on Friday evening for example where they serve authentic German food! Owners Donna and Wayne also give back to the community in big ways! Tana Pace, the owner of Ruger’s Grill in Sallisaw is one of the many locally-owned restaurants in Oklahoma that serves up delicious food during breakfast, lunch and dinner. Since he was 14 years old, Alex Purbiance dreamed of owning a restaurant and in 2014 he opened Simone’s Café in Guthrie which also serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.
When it comes to outstanding pasta, Chef Chris Becker is the man behind Della Terra Fine Pasta. Their retail products are shipped to restaurants in New York and Portland, but the company is based in Oklahoma City. In Eufaula, you can’t go wrong ordering a steak or any of the signature dishes at Dobber’s Restaurant. Owner David Attalla had the brilliant idea of combining The Drum Room and the Wedge Pizzeria and creating, you guessed it, The Drum Room Wedge in Midwest City. You will not leave hungry after visiting their place! Jo’s Famous Pizza’s original location is in Purcell. And whether you eat there or at their location in Edmond, their pizza is really something quite special and addicting!
One of the most impressive establishments I visited in 2019 is called The Rolling Fork Takery in Hochatown, just outside Broken Bow in far southeastern Oklahoma. Owners Skip and Shellye Copeland have created a very special place to eat that can best be described as farm to fork, but also gourmet takeout or tasteful takeout. And now every time I go to that part of the state, I promise you I will be stopping by Rolling Fork Takery every single time! In Norman, I was blown away at the authenticity of the food at Tino’s Italian Eats and Sweets in Norman! They have the best Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich I’ve ever tasted, along with several other menu items.
For flavorful Italian food, while in Ada, you must stop by Papa Gjorgio’s on Main Street in Ada. It’s the real deal. D’s Specialty House in Stroud has a very homey atmosphere with a very good country blend. They also have a great buffet, as well as a large menu and an impressive catering service!
My goodness, those are just the restaurants I visited for stories. And while most of those places also have fantastic desserts, you need to check out The Sugar Shack if you find yourself in Elk City. My favorite location to get some of the most amazing chocolate is at Glacier Confection in Tulsa.
I had the wonderful pleasure of visiting Lake Wister State Park, Sequoyah State Park and Beavers Bend State Park. It was at Beavers Bend State Park where we did a fly fishing story with Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell and his two sons. They had never been fly fishing before and for their first attempt, created some remarkable family memories. Also it was at Broken Bow Lake where I tried bass fishing for the first time. I’ll be going back again I assure you as well as making more trips to Lake Eufaula to do some crappie fishing. What enjoyable experiences they were! Pine Knot Cabins, also in the Hochatown, Broken Bow area is marvelous place to stay.
What a joy it was to visit the legendary Byron Berline in his new Double Stop Fiddle Shop in Guthrie after a fire destroyed his original location. It was a blast to cover the big new addition to the Route 66 family at Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios on Route 66 in Tulsa, a 21-foot-tall space cowboy named Buck.
I continue to learn more about Oklahoma as I visited the Pottawatomie Co. Historical Museum in Shawnee; the Rt. 66 Interpretive Center in Chandler; the beautiful McSwain Theatre in Ada; the Cathedral of the Osage in Pawhuska and The Constantine Theatre, also in Pawhuska.
There were many stories I had fun doing at various businesses around the state like Tin Lizzie’s in Oklahoma City; the dazzling Dominion House Boutique in Guthrie; Board and Brush Creative Studio in Norman; Rogers Vintage Depot in Shawnee; The Attic Door in Elk City and Urban Boondocks Market in Yukon. Do yourself a favor and visit these locations. You will not only find some very cool and fabulous gifts and services, but some very talented and wonderful people. At Steeped and Starched in Purcell, you can not only find soaps and lotions but you can use their salt therapy booth. You can have a very special corporate retreat at The Tatanka Ranch in Stroud and relax and enjoy the peaceful and beautiful surroundings staying at the Flyin D Ranch in Elmore City. And finally, when you think about seeing a movie, don’t forget Rodeo Cinema in Stockyards City and Circle Cinema in Tulsa.
Along these travels, I met several talented, gifted, hard-working and dedicated individuals. Many are true artists such as Tim Brown at the Artistic Glass Studio in Edmond.
Every person I met traveling to do stories in 2019 is the embodiment of a quote from Will Rogers who once said, “Oklahoma is the heart, it’s the vital organ of our national existence.” Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and Happy New Year to all! I look forward to new adventures in 2020 in Oklahoma!
Dino Lalli is the producer, co-host and one of the reporters for the travel program DISCOVER OKLAHOMA.