District 6AI-2

District Overall

W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.

Owasso 1-0 4-0 174-84 15

PC North 1-0 4-0 192-34 15

Moore 1-0 2-2 173-164 15

Norman North 1-0 1-3 68-120 3

Mustang 0-1 2-2 103-85 -3

Edmond North 0-1 1-3 55-126 -15

Union 0-1 1-3 89-115 -15

Southmoore 0-1 0-4 56-218 -15

Last week’s results

Owasso 34, Union 10

Moore 61, Southmoore 35

Norman North 23, Mustang 20

PC North 44, Edmond North 14

This week’s schedule

Owasso at Edmond North

Moore at Norman North

Mustang at Union

PC North at Southmoore

District 5A-4

District Overall

W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.

Tahlequah 1-0 4-0 145-42 15

East Central 1-0 2-2 119-98 15

Collinsville 1-0 3-1 81-57 8

Pryor 1-0 3-1 131-116 8

Skiatook 0-1 2-2 121-92 -8

Claremore 0-1 1-3 90-132 -8

Memorial 0-1 0-4 22-247 -15

Rogers 0-1 0-4 21-121 -15

Last week’s results

Collinsville 28, Claremore 20

East Central 60, Memorial 14

Pryor 38, Skiatook 30

Tahlequah 57, Rogers 0

This week’s schedule

Collinsville at Memorial

East Central at Claremore

Pryor at Rogers (Thursday)

Skiatook at Tahlequah

District A-6

Dist. Ovr.

W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.

Rejoice Chr. 1-0 4-0 205-24 15

Fairland 1-0 2-1 93-71 15

Commerce 1-0 2-2 58-95 15

Colcord 1-0 4-0 133-70 14

Quapaw 0-1 2-2 79-87 -14

Afton 0-1 2-2 122-63 -15

Ok.Union 0-1 2-2 100-122 -15

Ketchum 0-1 0-4 27-171 -15

Last week’s results

Rejoice Christian 42, Oklahoma Union 0

Colcord 39, Quapaw 25

Commerce 35, Afton 14

Fairland 40, Ketchum 14

This week’s schedule

Rejoice Christian at Fairland

Commerce at Colcord

Ketchum at Oklahoma Union

Quapaw at Afton

