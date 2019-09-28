District 6AI-2
District Overall
W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.
Owasso 1-0 4-0 174-84 15
PC North 1-0 4-0 192-34 15
Moore 1-0 2-2 173-164 15
Norman North 1-0 1-3 68-120 3
Mustang 0-1 2-2 103-85 -3
Edmond North 0-1 1-3 55-126 -15
Union 0-1 1-3 89-115 -15
Southmoore 0-1 0-4 56-218 -15
Last week’s results
Owasso 34, Union 10
Moore 61, Southmoore 35
Norman North 23, Mustang 20
PC North 44, Edmond North 14
This week’s schedule
Owasso at Edmond North
Moore at Norman North
Mustang at Union
PC North at Southmoore
District 5A-4
District Overall
W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.
Tahlequah 1-0 4-0 145-42 15
East Central 1-0 2-2 119-98 15
Collinsville 1-0 3-1 81-57 8
Pryor 1-0 3-1 131-116 8
Skiatook 0-1 2-2 121-92 -8
Claremore 0-1 1-3 90-132 -8
Memorial 0-1 0-4 22-247 -15
Rogers 0-1 0-4 21-121 -15
Last week’s results
Collinsville 28, Claremore 20
East Central 60, Memorial 14
Pryor 38, Skiatook 30
Tahlequah 57, Rogers 0
This week’s schedule
Collinsville at Memorial
East Central at Claremore
Pryor at Rogers (Thursday)
Skiatook at Tahlequah
District A-6
Dist. Ovr.
W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.
Rejoice Chr. 1-0 4-0 205-24 15
Fairland 1-0 2-1 93-71 15
Commerce 1-0 2-2 58-95 15
Colcord 1-0 4-0 133-70 14
Quapaw 0-1 2-2 79-87 -14
Afton 0-1 2-2 122-63 -15
Ok.Union 0-1 2-2 100-122 -15
Ketchum 0-1 0-4 27-171 -15
Last week’s results
Rejoice Christian 42, Oklahoma Union 0
Colcord 39, Quapaw 25
Commerce 35, Afton 14
Fairland 40, Ketchum 14
This week’s schedule
Rejoice Christian at Fairland
Commerce at Colcord
Ketchum at Oklahoma Union
Quapaw at Afton