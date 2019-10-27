District 6AI-2
District Overall
W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.
Owasso 5-0 8-0 349-110 74
Moore 4-1 5-3 315-249 44
Mustang 3-2 5-3 251-175 15
Union 3-2 4-4 233-168 28
PC North 3-2 6-2 289-123 16
Southmoore 1-4 1-7 117-392 -53
Norman North 1-4 1-7 136-317 -57
Edmond North 0-5 1-7 100-292 -67
Last week’s results
Owasso 24, Mustang 10
Union 48, Norman North 13
Moore 27, PC North 13
Southmoore 24, Edmond North 17
This week’s schedule
Moore at Owasso
Edmond North at Norman North
Mustang at PC North
Union at Southmoore
District 5A-4
District Overall
W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.
Tahlequah 5-0 8-0 305-115 56
Collinsville 4-1 6-2 237-112 46
Pryor 3-2 5-3 256-242 8
Skiatook 3-2 5-3 260-155 25
Claremore 3-2 4-4 290-293 30
East Central 1-4 2-6 171-279 -45
Memorial 1-4 1-7 48-401 -46
Rogers 0-5 0-8 39-294 -74
Last week’s results
Collinsville 41, Pryor 14
Tahlequah 41, East Central 10
Skiatook 34, Claremore 27
Memorial 20, Rogers 6
This week’s schedule
Collinsville at Skiatook
East Central at Rogers
Pryor at Claremore
Tahlequah at Memorial
District A-6
Dist. Ovr.
W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.
Rejoice Chr. 5-0 8-0 421-49 75
Colcord 4-1 7-1 266-134 44
Commerce 4-1 5-3 151-182 32
Ok.Union 3-2 5-3 246-157 26
Quapaw 2-3 4-4 223-246 -14
Afton 1-4 3-5 196-207 -45
Fairland 1-4 2-5 141-206 -43
Ketchum 0-5 0-8 33-382 -75
Last week’s results
Rejoice Christian 35, Commerce 0
Colcord 28, Fairland 8
Quapaw 56, Ketchum 0
Oklahoma Union 26, Afton 0
This week’s schedule
Afton at Rejoice Christian
Colcord at Oklahoma Union
Commerce at Ketchum
Fairland at Quapaw