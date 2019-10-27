District 6AI-2

District Overall

W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.

Owasso 5-0 8-0 349-110 74

Moore 4-1 5-3 315-249 44

Mustang 3-2 5-3 251-175 15

Union 3-2 4-4 233-168 28

PC North 3-2 6-2 289-123 16

Southmoore 1-4 1-7 117-392 -53

Norman North 1-4 1-7 136-317 -57

Edmond North 0-5 1-7 100-292 -67

Last week’s results

Owasso 24, Mustang 10

Union 48, Norman North 13

Moore 27, PC North 13

Southmoore 24, Edmond North 17

This week’s schedule

Moore at Owasso

Edmond North at Norman North

Mustang at PC North

Union at Southmoore

District 5A-4

District Overall

W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.

Tahlequah 5-0 8-0 305-115 56

Collinsville 4-1 6-2 237-112 46

Pryor 3-2 5-3 256-242 8

Skiatook 3-2 5-3 260-155 25

Claremore 3-2 4-4 290-293 30

East Central 1-4 2-6 171-279 -45

Memorial 1-4 1-7 48-401 -46

Rogers 0-5 0-8 39-294 -74

Last week’s results

Collinsville 41, Pryor 14

Tahlequah 41, East Central 10

Skiatook 34, Claremore 27

Memorial 20, Rogers 6

This week’s schedule

Collinsville at Skiatook

East Central at Rogers

Pryor at Claremore

Tahlequah at Memorial

District A-6

Dist. Ovr.

W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.

Rejoice Chr. 5-0 8-0 421-49 75

Colcord 4-1 7-1 266-134 44

Commerce 4-1 5-3 151-182 32

Ok.Union 3-2 5-3 246-157 26

Quapaw 2-3 4-4 223-246 -14

Afton 1-4 3-5 196-207 -45

Fairland 1-4 2-5 141-206 -43

Ketchum 0-5 0-8 33-382 -75

Last week’s results

Rejoice Christian 35, Commerce 0

Colcord 28, Fairland 8

Quapaw 56, Ketchum 0

Oklahoma Union 26, Afton 0

This week’s schedule

Afton at Rejoice Christian

Colcord at Oklahoma Union

Commerce at Ketchum

Fairland at Quapaw

Tags