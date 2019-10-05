District 6AI-2
District Overall
W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.
Owasso 2-0 5-0 218-84 30
PC North 2-0 5-0 228-44 30
Moore 2-0 3-2 229-185 30
Mustang 1-1 3-2 126-106 -1
Norman North 1-1 1-4 89-176 -12
Edmond North 0-2 1-4 55-170 -30
Union 0-2 1-4 110-138 -17
Southmoore 0-2 0-5 66-254 -30
Last week’s results
Owasso 44, Edmond North 0
Moore 56, Norman North 21
Mustang 23, Union 21
PC North 36, Southmoore 10
This week’s schedule
Norman North at Owasso
Edmond North at Moore
Southmoore at Mustang
Union at PC North
District 5A-4
District Overall
W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.
Collinsville 2-0 4-1 130-57 23
Pryor 2-0 4-1 182-122 23
Tahlequah 2-0 5-0 171-64 19
Claremore 1-1 2-3 145-147 7
East Central 1-1 2-3 134-153 0
Skiatook 0-2 2-3 143-128 -12
Memorial 0-2 0-5 22-296 -30
Rogers 0-2 0-5 27-172 -30
Last week’s results
Collinsville 49, Memorial 0
Claremore 55, East Central 15
Pryor 51, Rogers 6
Tahlequah 26, Skiatook 22
This week’s schedule
Tahlequah at Collinsville
Claremore at Rogers
Memorial at Skiatook
Pryor at East Central
District A-6
Dist. Ovr.
W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.
Rejoice Chr. 2-0 5-0 253-36 30
Commerce 2-0 3-2 102-115 30
Quapaw 1-1 3-2 147-117 1
Fairland 1-1 2-2 105-119 0
Ok.Union 1-1 3-2 144-122 0
Colcord 1-1 4-1 153-114 -1
Afton 0-2 2-3 152-131 -30
Ketchum 0-2 0-5 27-215 -30
Last week’s results
Rejoice Christian 48, Fairland 12
Commerce 44, Colcord 20
Oklahoma Union 44, Ketchum 0
Quapaw 68, Afton 30
This week’s schedule
Rejoice Christian at Ketchum
Colcord at Afton
Fairland at Commerce
Oklahoma Union at Quapaw