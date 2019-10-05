District 6AI-2

District Overall

W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.

Owasso 2-0 5-0 218-84 30

PC North 2-0 5-0 228-44 30

Moore 2-0 3-2 229-185 30

Mustang 1-1 3-2 126-106 -1

Norman North 1-1 1-4 89-176 -12

Edmond North 0-2 1-4 55-170 -30

Union 0-2 1-4 110-138 -17

Southmoore 0-2 0-5 66-254 -30

Last week’s results

Owasso 44, Edmond North 0

Moore 56, Norman North 21

Mustang 23, Union 21

PC North 36, Southmoore 10

This week’s schedule

Norman North at Owasso

Edmond North at Moore

Southmoore at Mustang

Union at PC North

District 5A-4

District Overall

W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.

Collinsville 2-0 4-1 130-57 23

Pryor 2-0 4-1 182-122 23

Tahlequah 2-0 5-0 171-64 19

Claremore 1-1 2-3 145-147 7

East Central 1-1 2-3 134-153 0

Skiatook 0-2 2-3 143-128 -12

Memorial 0-2 0-5 22-296 -30

Rogers 0-2 0-5 27-172 -30

Last week’s results

Collinsville 49, Memorial 0

Claremore 55, East Central 15

Pryor 51, Rogers 6

Tahlequah 26, Skiatook 22

This week’s schedule

Tahlequah at Collinsville

Claremore at Rogers

Memorial at Skiatook

Pryor at East Central

District A-6

Dist. Ovr.

W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.

Rejoice Chr. 2-0 5-0 253-36 30

Commerce 2-0 3-2 102-115 30

Quapaw 1-1 3-2 147-117 1

Fairland 1-1 2-2 105-119 0

Ok.Union 1-1 3-2 144-122 0

Colcord 1-1 4-1 153-114 -1

Afton 0-2 2-3 152-131 -30

Ketchum 0-2 0-5 27-215 -30

Last week’s results

Rejoice Christian 48, Fairland 12

Commerce 44, Colcord 20

Oklahoma Union 44, Ketchum 0

Quapaw 68, Afton 30

This week’s schedule

Rejoice Christian at Ketchum

Colcord at Afton

Fairland at Commerce

Oklahoma Union at Quapaw

