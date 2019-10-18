District 6AI-2
District Overall
W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.
Owasso 4-0 7-0 325-100 60
PC North 3-1 6-1 276-96 30
Moore 3-1 4-3 288-236 30
Mustang 3-1 5-2 241-151 29
Union 2-2 3-4 185-155 13
Norman North 1-3 1-6 123-269 -52
Edmond North 0-4 1-6 83-268 -60
Southmoore 0-4 0-7 93-375 -60
Last week’s results
Owasso 55, Southmoore 3
Union 44, Moore 10
Mustang 49, Edmond North 21
PC North 41, Norman North 21
This week’s schedule
Owasso at Mustang
Norman North at Union
PC North at Moore
Southmoore at Edmond North
District 5A-4
District Overall
W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.
Tahlequah 4-0 7-0 264-105 41
Claremore 3-1 4-3 263-159 37
Collinsville 3-1 5-2 196-98 31
Pryor 3-1 5-2 242-201 23
Skiatook 2-2 4-3 226-128 18
East Central 1-3 2-5 161-238 -30
Memorial 0-4 0-7 28-395 -60
Rogers 0-4 0-7 33-274 -60
Last week’s results
Collinsville 38, East Central 6
Claremore 56, Memorial 6
Skiatook 40, Rogers 0
Tahlequah 58, Pryor 13
This week’s schedule
Pryor at Collinsville
East Central at Tahlequah
Skiatook at Claremore
Memorial at Rogers
District A-6
Dist. Ovr.
W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.
Rejoice Chr. 4-0 7-0 386-49 60
Commerce 4-0 5-2 151-147 47
Colcord 3-1 6-1 238-126 29
Ok.Union 2-2 4-3 220-157 11
Fairland 1-3 2-4 133-178 -28
Quapaw 1-3 3-4 167-246 -29
Afton 1-3 3-4 196-181 -30
Ketchum 0-4 0-7 33-326 -60
Last week’s results
Rejoice Christian 77, Quapaw 13
Afton 38, Fairland 20
Colcord 55, Ketchum 6
Commerce 28, Oklahoma Union 24
This week’s schedule
Rejoice Christian at Commerce
Fairland at Colcord
Ketchum at Quapaw
Oklahoma Union at Afton