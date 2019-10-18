District 6AI-2

District Overall

W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.

Owasso 4-0 7-0 325-100 60

PC North 3-1 6-1 276-96 30

Moore 3-1 4-3 288-236 30

Mustang 3-1 5-2 241-151 29

Union 2-2 3-4 185-155 13

Norman North 1-3 1-6 123-269 -52

Edmond North 0-4 1-6 83-268 -60

Southmoore 0-4 0-7 93-375 -60

Last week’s results

Owasso 55, Southmoore 3

Union 44, Moore 10

Mustang 49, Edmond North 21

PC North 41, Norman North 21

This week’s schedule

Owasso at Mustang

Norman North at Union

PC North at Moore

Southmoore at Edmond North

District 5A-4

District Overall

W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.

Tahlequah 4-0 7-0 264-105 41

Claremore 3-1 4-3 263-159 37

Collinsville 3-1 5-2 196-98 31

Pryor 3-1 5-2 242-201 23

Skiatook 2-2 4-3 226-128 18

East Central 1-3 2-5 161-238 -30

Memorial 0-4 0-7 28-395 -60

Rogers 0-4 0-7 33-274 -60

Last week’s results

Collinsville 38, East Central 6

Claremore 56, Memorial 6

Skiatook 40, Rogers 0

Tahlequah 58, Pryor 13

This week’s schedule

Pryor at Collinsville

East Central at Tahlequah

Skiatook at Claremore

Memorial at Rogers

District A-6

Dist. Ovr.

W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.

Rejoice Chr. 4-0 7-0 386-49 60

Commerce 4-0 5-2 151-147 47

Colcord 3-1 6-1 238-126 29

Ok.Union 2-2 4-3 220-157 11

Fairland 1-3 2-4 133-178 -28

Quapaw 1-3 3-4 167-246 -29

Afton 1-3 3-4 196-181 -30

Ketchum 0-4 0-7 33-326 -60

Last week’s results

Rejoice Christian 77, Quapaw 13

Afton 38, Fairland 20

Colcord 55, Ketchum 6

Commerce 28, Oklahoma Union 24

This week’s schedule

Rejoice Christian at Commerce

Fairland at Colcord

Ketchum at Quapaw

Oklahoma Union at Afton

