District 6AI-2

Dist. Ovr.

W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.

Owasso 0-0 3-0 140-74 0

Mustang 0-0 2-0 62-21 0

PC North 0-0 2-0 118-7 0

Moore 0-0 1-1 84-79 0

Edmond North 0-0 1-2 41-82 0

Union 0-0 1-2 79-81 0

Norman North 0-0 0-2 38-86 0

Southmoore 0-0 0-2 21-91 0

Last week’s results

Owasso 42, Broken Arrow 19

Union 35, Jenks 20

Edmond North 21, Edmond Memorial 20

Mustang 24, Edmond Santa Fe 21

Stillwater 55, Norman North 14

PC North 68, PC West 7

Westmoore 46, Southmoore 7

Yukon 49, Moore 35

This week’s schedule

Edmond Santa Fe at Norman North

Moore at Norman (Thursday)

Mustang at Westmoore

PC North at Choctaw

Stillwater at Southmoore

Owasso off

Union off

District 5A-4

Dist. Ovr.

W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.

Tahlequah 0-0 2-0 51-28 0

Claremore 0-0 1-1 64-77 0

Collinsville 0-0 1-1 32-30 0

East Central 0-0 1-1 42-36 0

Pryor 0-0 1-1 55-79 0

Skiatook 0-0 1-1 46-42 0

Memorial 0-0 0-2 0-125 0

Rogers 0-0 0-2 15-46 0

Last week’s results

Collinsville 20, Bartlesville 17 OT

East Central 7, Stilwell 0

Edison 67, Memorial 0

Oologah 34, Skiatook 29

Okmulgee 12, Rogers 8

Sapulpa 49, Claremore 24

Tahlequah 9, Coweta 7

Pryor 42, Wagoner 41

This week’s schedule

Ponca City at Collinsville

Bishop Kelley at Memorial

East Central at Sapulpa

Edison at Claremore

Hale at Skiatook

Rogers at McLain

Tahlequah at Sallisaw

Pryor off

District A-6

Dist. Ovr.

W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.

Colcord 0-0 2-0 58-33 0

Rejoice Chr. 0-0 2-0 102-18 0

Afton 0-0 1-1 78-28 0

Commerce 0-0 1-1 23-46 0

Fairland 0-0 1-1 53-57 0

Ketchum 0-0 0-2 13-98 0

Ok.Union 0-0 2-1 100-80 0

Quapaw 0-0 1-1 26-40 0

Last week’s results

Rejoice Christian 54, Kiefer 12

Afton 35, OKC Classen SAS 0

Colcord 28, Westville 21

Commerce 7, Green Forest (Ark.) 0

Fairland 27, Chelsea 14

Kansas 46, Ketchum 0

Oklahoma Union 56, Caney Valley 8

Quapaw 20, Wyandotte 6

This week’s schedule

Haskell at Rejoice Christian

Afton at Salina

Chelsea at Quapaw

Colcord at Porter

Commerce at Frontenac (Kan.)

Hulbert at Ketchum

Fairland off

Oklahoma Union off

