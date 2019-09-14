District 6AI-2
Dist. Ovr.
W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.
Owasso 0-0 3-0 140-74 0
Mustang 0-0 2-0 62-21 0
PC North 0-0 2-0 118-7 0
Moore 0-0 1-1 84-79 0
Edmond North 0-0 1-2 41-82 0
Union 0-0 1-2 79-81 0
Norman North 0-0 0-2 38-86 0
Southmoore 0-0 0-2 21-91 0
Last week’s results
Owasso 42, Broken Arrow 19
Union 35, Jenks 20
Edmond North 21, Edmond Memorial 20
Mustang 24, Edmond Santa Fe 21
Stillwater 55, Norman North 14
PC North 68, PC West 7
Westmoore 46, Southmoore 7
Yukon 49, Moore 35
This week’s schedule
Edmond Santa Fe at Norman North
Moore at Norman (Thursday)
Mustang at Westmoore
PC North at Choctaw
Stillwater at Southmoore
Owasso off
Union off
District 5A-4
Dist. Ovr.
W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.
Tahlequah 0-0 2-0 51-28 0
Claremore 0-0 1-1 64-77 0
Collinsville 0-0 1-1 32-30 0
East Central 0-0 1-1 42-36 0
Pryor 0-0 1-1 55-79 0
Skiatook 0-0 1-1 46-42 0
Memorial 0-0 0-2 0-125 0
Rogers 0-0 0-2 15-46 0
Last week’s results
Collinsville 20, Bartlesville 17 OT
East Central 7, Stilwell 0
Edison 67, Memorial 0
Oologah 34, Skiatook 29
Okmulgee 12, Rogers 8
Sapulpa 49, Claremore 24
Tahlequah 9, Coweta 7
Pryor 42, Wagoner 41
This week’s schedule
Ponca City at Collinsville
Bishop Kelley at Memorial
East Central at Sapulpa
Edison at Claremore
Hale at Skiatook
Rogers at McLain
Tahlequah at Sallisaw
Pryor off
District A-6
Dist. Ovr.
W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.
Colcord 0-0 2-0 58-33 0
Rejoice Chr. 0-0 2-0 102-18 0
Afton 0-0 1-1 78-28 0
Commerce 0-0 1-1 23-46 0
Fairland 0-0 1-1 53-57 0
Ketchum 0-0 0-2 13-98 0
Ok.Union 0-0 2-1 100-80 0
Quapaw 0-0 1-1 26-40 0
Last week’s results
Rejoice Christian 54, Kiefer 12
Afton 35, OKC Classen SAS 0
Colcord 28, Westville 21
Commerce 7, Green Forest (Ark.) 0
Fairland 27, Chelsea 14
Kansas 46, Ketchum 0
Oklahoma Union 56, Caney Valley 8
Quapaw 20, Wyandotte 6
This week’s schedule
Haskell at Rejoice Christian
Afton at Salina
Chelsea at Quapaw
Colcord at Porter
Commerce at Frontenac (Kan.)
Hulbert at Ketchum
Fairland off
Oklahoma Union off