District 6AI-2
District Overall
W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.
#Owasso 6-0 9-0 383-117 89
!Mustang 4-2 6-3 288-209 18
!Union 4-2 5-4 290-168 43
!Moore 4-2 5-4 322-283 29
PC North 3-3 6-3 323-157 13
Norman North 2-4 2-7 178-337 -42
Southmoore 1-5 1-8 117-449 -68
Edmond North 0-6 1-8 120-334 -82
Last week’s results
Owasso 34, Moore 7
Norman North 42, Edmond North 20
Mustang 37, PC North 34
Union 57, Southmoore 0
This week’s schedule
PC North at Owasso
Mustang at Moore
Southmoore at Norman North
Union at Edmond North
District 5A-4
District Overall
W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.
#Tahlequah 6-0 9-0 359-123 71
!Collinsville 5-1 7-2 264-137 48
Claremore 4-2 5-4 335-319 45
Pryor 3-3 5-4 282-287 -7
Skiatook 3-3 5-4 285-182 23
East Central 2-4 3-6 185-285 -37
Memorial 1-5 1-8 56-455 -61
Rogers 0-6 0-9 45-308 -82
Last week’s results
Collinsville 27, Skiatook 25
East Central 14, Rogers 6
Claremore 45, Pryor 26
Tahlequah 54, Memorial 8
This week’s schedule
Rogers at Collinsville
Claremore at Tahlequah
Memorial at Pryor
Skiatook at East Central
District A-6
Dist. Ovr.
W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.
#Rejoice Chr. 6-0 9-0 496-57 90
!Commerce 5-1 6-3 208-182 47
!Ok.Union 4-2 6-3 278-164 41
!Colcord 4-2 7-2 273-166 29
Quapaw 3-3 5-4 249-258 0
Afton 1-5 3-6 204-282 -60
Fairland 1-5 2-6 153-232 -57
Ketchum 0-6 0-9 33-439 -90
Last week’s results
Rejoice Christian 75, Afton 8
Oklahoma Union 32, Colcord 7
Commerce 57, Ketchum 0
Quapaw 26, Fairland 12
This week’s schedule
Rejoice Christian at Colcord
Ketchum at Afton
Oklahoma Union at Fairland
Quapaw at Commerce
#-District champion
!-Playoff qualifier