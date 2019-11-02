District 6AI-2

District Overall

W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.

#Owasso 6-0 9-0 383-117 89

!Mustang 4-2 6-3 288-209 18

!Union 4-2 5-4 290-168 43

!Moore 4-2 5-4 322-283 29

PC North 3-3 6-3 323-157 13

Norman North 2-4 2-7 178-337 -42

Southmoore 1-5 1-8 117-449 -68

Edmond North 0-6 1-8 120-334 -82

Last week’s results

Owasso 34, Moore 7

Norman North 42, Edmond North 20

Mustang 37, PC North 34

Union 57, Southmoore 0

This week’s schedule

PC North at Owasso

Mustang at Moore

Southmoore at Norman North

Union at Edmond North

District 5A-4

District Overall

W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.

#Tahlequah 6-0 9-0 359-123 71

!Collinsville 5-1 7-2 264-137 48

Claremore 4-2 5-4 335-319 45

Pryor 3-3 5-4 282-287 -7

Skiatook 3-3 5-4 285-182 23

East Central 2-4 3-6 185-285 -37

Memorial 1-5 1-8 56-455 -61

Rogers 0-6 0-9 45-308 -82

Last week’s results

Collinsville 27, Skiatook 25

East Central 14, Rogers 6

Claremore 45, Pryor 26

Tahlequah 54, Memorial 8

This week’s schedule

Rogers at Collinsville

Claremore at Tahlequah

Memorial at Pryor

Skiatook at East Central

District A-6

Dist. Ovr.

W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.

#Rejoice Chr. 6-0 9-0 496-57 90

!Commerce 5-1 6-3 208-182 47

!Ok.Union 4-2 6-3 278-164 41

!Colcord 4-2 7-2 273-166 29

Quapaw 3-3 5-4 249-258 0

Afton 1-5 3-6 204-282 -60

Fairland 1-5 2-6 153-232 -57

Ketchum 0-6 0-9 33-439 -90

Last week’s results

Rejoice Christian 75, Afton 8

Oklahoma Union 32, Colcord 7

Commerce 57, Ketchum 0

Quapaw 26, Fairland 12

This week’s schedule

Rejoice Christian at Colcord

Ketchum at Afton

Oklahoma Union at Fairland

Quapaw at Commerce

#-District champion

!-Playoff qualifier

