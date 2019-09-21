District 6AI-2
Dist. Ovr.
W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.
Owasso 0-0 3-0 140-74 0
PC North 0-0 3-0 148-20 0
Mustang 0-0 2-1 83-62 0
Edmond North 0-0 1-2 41-82 0
Moore 0-0 1-2 112-129 0
Union 0-0 1-2 79-81 0
Norman North 0-0 0-3 45-100 0
Southmoore 0-0 0-3 21-157 0
Last week’s results
Edmond Santa Fe 14, Norman North 7
Norman 50, Moore 28
Westmoore 41, Mustang 21
PC North 30, Choctaw 13
Stillwater 66, Southmoore 0
Owasso off
Union off
This week’s schedule
Union at Owasso
Edmond North at PC North
Norman North at Mustang
Southmoore at Moore
District 5A-4
Dist. Ovr.
W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.
Tahlequah 0-0 3-0 88-42 0
Collinsville 0-0 2-1 53-37 0
Pryor 0-0 2-1 93-86 0
Skiatook 0-0 2-1 91-54 0
Claremore 0-0 1-2 70-104 0
East Central 0-0 1-2 59-84 0
Memorial 0-0 0-3 8-187 0
Rogers 0-0 0-3 21-64 0
Last week’s results
Collinsville 21, Ponca City 7
Bishop Kelley 62, Memorial 8
Edison 27, Claremore 6
McLain 18, Rogers 6
Pryor 38, Grove 7
Sapulpa 48, East Central 17
Skiatook 45, Hale 12
Tahlequah 37, Sallisaw 14
This week’s schedule
Claremore at Collinsville
Memorial at East Central
Rogers at Tahlequah
Skiatook at Pryor
District A-6
Dist. Ovr.
W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.
Colcord 0-0 3-0 94-45 0
Rejoice Chr. 0-0 3-0 163-24 0
Afton 0-0 2-1 108-28 0
Ok.Union 0-0 2-1 100-80 0
Quapaw 0-0 2-1 54-48 0
Fairland 0-0 1-1 53-57 0
Commerce 0-0 1-2 23-81 0
Ketchum 0-0 0-3 13-131 0
Last week’s results
Rejoice Christian 61, Haskell 6
Afton 30, Salina 0
Quapaw 28, Chelsea 8
Colcord 36, Porter 12
Frontenac (Kan.) 35, Commerce 0
Hulbert 33, Ketchum 0
Fairland off
Oklahoma Union off
This week’s schedule
Oklahoma Union at Rejoice Christian
Afton at Commerce
Colcord at Quapaw
Fairland at Ketchum