District 6AI-2

Dist. Ovr.

W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.

Owasso 0-0 3-0 140-74 0

PC North 0-0 3-0 148-20 0

Mustang 0-0 2-1 83-62 0

Edmond North 0-0 1-2 41-82 0

Moore 0-0 1-2 112-129 0

Union 0-0 1-2 79-81 0

Norman North 0-0 0-3 45-100 0

Southmoore 0-0 0-3 21-157 0

Last week’s results

Edmond Santa Fe 14, Norman North 7

Norman 50, Moore 28

Westmoore 41, Mustang 21

PC North 30, Choctaw 13

Stillwater 66, Southmoore 0

Owasso off

Union off

This week’s schedule

Union at Owasso

Edmond North at PC North

Norman North at Mustang

Southmoore at Moore

District 5A-4

Dist. Ovr.

W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.

Tahlequah 0-0 3-0 88-42 0

Collinsville 0-0 2-1 53-37 0

Pryor 0-0 2-1 93-86 0

Skiatook 0-0 2-1 91-54 0

Claremore 0-0 1-2 70-104 0

East Central 0-0 1-2 59-84 0

Memorial 0-0 0-3 8-187 0

Rogers 0-0 0-3 21-64 0

Last week’s results

Collinsville 21, Ponca City 7

Bishop Kelley 62, Memorial 8

Edison 27, Claremore 6

McLain 18, Rogers 6

Pryor 38, Grove 7

Sapulpa 48, East Central 17

Skiatook 45, Hale 12

Tahlequah 37, Sallisaw 14

This week’s schedule

Claremore at Collinsville

Memorial at East Central

Rogers at Tahlequah

Skiatook at Pryor

District A-6

Dist. Ovr.

W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.

Colcord 0-0 3-0 94-45 0

Rejoice Chr. 0-0 3-0 163-24 0

Afton 0-0 2-1 108-28 0

Ok.Union 0-0 2-1 100-80 0

Quapaw 0-0 2-1 54-48 0

Fairland 0-0 1-1 53-57 0

Commerce 0-0 1-2 23-81 0

Ketchum 0-0 0-3 13-131 0

Last week’s results

Rejoice Christian 61, Haskell 6

Afton 30, Salina 0

Quapaw 28, Chelsea 8

Colcord 36, Porter 12

Frontenac (Kan.) 35, Commerce 0

Hulbert 33, Ketchum 0

Fairland off

Oklahoma Union off

This week’s schedule

Oklahoma Union at Rejoice Christian

Afton at Commerce

Colcord at Quapaw

Fairland at Ketchum

