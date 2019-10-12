District 6AI-2
District Overall
W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.
Owasso 3-0 6-0 270-97 45
Moore 3-0 4-2 278-192 45
PC North 2-1 5-1 235-75 15
Mustang 2-1 4-2 192-130 14
Union 1-2 2-4 141-145 -2
Norman North 1-2 1-5 102-228 -27
Edmond North 0-3 1-5 62-219 -45
Southmoore 0-3 0-6 90-320 -45
Last week’s results
Owasso 52, Norman North 13
Union 31, PC North 7
Moore 49, Edmond North 7
Mustang 66, Southmoore 24
This week’s schedule
Owasso at Southmoore
Moore at Union
Mustang at Edmond North
Norman North at PC North
District 5A-4
District Overall
W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.
Pryor 3-0 5-1 229-143 38
Tahlequah 3-0 6-0 206-92 26
Claremore 2-1 3-3 207-153 22
Collinsville 2-1 4-2 158-92 16
Skiatook 1-2 3-3 186-128 3
East Central 1-2 2-4 155-200 -15
Memorial 0-3 0-6 22-339 -45
Rogers 0-3 0-6 33-234 -45
Last week’s results
Tahlequah 35, Collinsville 28 OT
Claremore 62, Rogers 6
Skiatook 43, Memorial 0
Pryor 47, East Central 21
This week’s schedule
Collinsville at East Central
Claremore at Memorial
Rogers at Skiatook
Tahlequah at Pryor
District A-6
Dist. Ovr.
W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.
Rejoice Chr. 3-0 6-0 309-36 45
Commerce 3-0 4-2 123-123 43
Ok.Union 2-1 4-2 196-129 15
Colcord 2-1 5-1 183-120 14
Fairland 1-2 2-3 113-140 -13
Quapaw 1-2 3-3 154-169 -14
Afton 0-3 2-4 158-161 -45
Ketchum 0-3 0-6 27-271 -45
Last week’s results
Rejoice Christian 56, Ketchum 0
Colcord 30, Afton 6
Commerce 21, Fairland 8
Oklahoma Union 52, Quapaw 7
This week’s schedule
Quapaw at Rejoice Christian
Afton at Fairland
Commerce at Oklahoma Union
Ketchum at Colcord