District 6AI-2

District Overall

W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.

Owasso 3-0 6-0 270-97 45

Moore 3-0 4-2 278-192 45

PC North 2-1 5-1 235-75 15

Mustang 2-1 4-2 192-130 14

Union 1-2 2-4 141-145 -2

Norman North 1-2 1-5 102-228 -27

Edmond North 0-3 1-5 62-219 -45

Southmoore 0-3 0-6 90-320 -45

Last week’s results

Owasso 52, Norman North 13

Union 31, PC North 7

Moore 49, Edmond North 7

Mustang 66, Southmoore 24

This week’s schedule

Owasso at Southmoore

Moore at Union

Mustang at Edmond North

Norman North at PC North

District 5A-4

District Overall

W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.

Pryor 3-0 5-1 229-143 38

Tahlequah 3-0 6-0 206-92 26

Claremore 2-1 3-3 207-153 22

Collinsville 2-1 4-2 158-92 16

Skiatook 1-2 3-3 186-128 3

East Central 1-2 2-4 155-200 -15

Memorial 0-3 0-6 22-339 -45

Rogers 0-3 0-6 33-234 -45

Last week’s results

Tahlequah 35, Collinsville 28 OT

Claremore 62, Rogers 6

Skiatook 43, Memorial 0

Pryor 47, East Central 21

This week’s schedule

Collinsville at East Central

Claremore at Memorial

Rogers at Skiatook

Tahlequah at Pryor

District A-6

Dist. Ovr.

W-L W-L PF-PA Dist. Pts.

Rejoice Chr. 3-0 6-0 309-36 45

Commerce 3-0 4-2 123-123 43

Ok.Union 2-1 4-2 196-129 15

Colcord 2-1 5-1 183-120 14

Fairland 1-2 2-3 113-140 -13

Quapaw 1-2 3-3 154-169 -14

Afton 0-3 2-4 158-161 -45

Ketchum 0-3 0-6 27-271 -45

Last week’s results

Rejoice Christian 56, Ketchum 0

Colcord 30, Afton 6

Commerce 21, Fairland 8

Oklahoma Union 52, Quapaw 7

This week’s schedule

Quapaw at Rejoice Christian

Afton at Fairland

Commerce at Oklahoma Union

Ketchum at Colcord

