The dogs generally have the run of Carol and Michael Minden’s two-story house on the outskirts of Jenks. It isn’t much different than having a loud passel of young’uns around, except these dogs know when to toe the line.
Carol has been working with Bernese mountain dogs, aka Berners, and collies for some 30 years.
The Mindens, who also own Michael V’s restaurant, have had as many as five or six dogs at one time. Today, they have two Berners — Caesar, 3½, and Peaches, 3 — and a collie named Brandy, 8.
The dogs compete in events that include conformation (“A beauty contest, like you see on TV.”), obedience, rally (“A fun form of obedience.”) and agility, or some combination of the four.
“Peaches and Brandy do agility, and Caesar does rally and obedience,” Carol said. “Caesar is too big for agility. One of my previous dogs, Merlot, won eight grand championships. Brandy is working on her third.”
The Mindens’ home has training equipment on the second floor and in the large backyard and a grooming station in part of the garage, where Caesar prefers to sleep. (“The two girls sleep in the bedroom with us,” Carol said.)
If not working out at home, the dogs visit the Tulsa Dog Training Club, Companion Dog School of Tulsa or K9 Manners & More in Broken Arrow.
They have a routine that Carol has followed for the past 20 years that starts before sunrise every day. It begins with a 5-mile run.
“They are curious about things we run across, but they also will sit quietly to let deer walk across the road in front of them,” she said. “Caesar gets the paper after his walk. I take off the leash, he trots down the driveway, picks up the paper and takes it to the door.
“Then we go inside and have our quiet time together. I read the paper and have my coffee, and they are perfectly quiet. When it is time to go upstairs and wake up Michael, the game is on. It gets rowdy. And loud.”
The owners and the dogs seem to know their roles.
“I’m the drill master, and Michael plays with them,” Carol said. “I work on keeping them quiet. Michael works on letting them do whatever they want.”