With her grandchildren holding up the ribbon, Gina Woods took a few snips with her scissors to open The Loc Shop on Black Wall Street on Saturday afternoon.
What started as a part-time passion for the bail bondswoman came to fruition Saturday with music, vendors and three massive coolers full of crawfish overnighted from Louisiana to the storefront.
Woods said The Loc Shop's mission has always been to lift others up with great hair and a career opportunity.When the state's hair braiding law changed, Woods said she wanted to bring in younger stylists and get them to Oklahoma City for their certification.
With the new shop, Woods said she hopes the trend continues, and said there's no better place to see it happen than at the corner of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue.
"That's what The Loc Shop represents to me, is about empowering other people," Woods said. "Doing what our ancestors did, teaching the ones up underneath, 'Hey, come get on this money train.'
"It's at the heart ... paying respect and homage to our ancestors, understanding the work they put in, keeping their legacy alive and passing it down to the next generation."
Saturday's opening brought in crowds not only to The Loc Shop, but also for vendors selling everything from dog treats to jewelry, not to mention ice pops from Frios next door.
Freeman Culver, president of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, said when Woods approached him about the shop, he saw it as another opportunity for the neighborhood to grow.
"This is what it's all about," Culver said. "We can build Black Wall Street. We can build Greenwood. We can build Tulsa north one business at a time, and why not start that with The Loc Shop."