Summary: Drew Avans had three hits and three RBIs as the Tulsa Drillers defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 9-2 on Sunday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.
Notes: Up 2-0 in the second, Tulsa extended its lead when Cristian Santana hit a two-run double. ... Parker Curry (2-4) got the win in relief, coming on in the second inning and throwing five innings. He allowed four hits and one run while striking out four. ... Avans also stole a base and scored a run. Every Drillers player recorded a hit, with six players getting at least two.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Frisco at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Texas League
North W L Pct. GB
Arkansas (Mariners) 15 9 .625 —
Tulsa (Dodgers) 13 11 .542 2
Springfield (Cardinals) 12 12 .500 3
NW Arkansas (Royals) 10 13 .435 4½
South W L Pct. GB
Midland (Athletics) 13 11 .542 —
Amarillo (Padres) 13 11 .542 —
Corpus Christi (Astros) 11 13 .458 2
Frisco (Rangers) 8 15 .348 4½
Sunday
Corpus Christi 13, Midland 1
Tulsa 9, Northwest Arkansas 2
Amarillo 10, Frisco 6
Springfield 3, Arkansas 2
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.
Springfield at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
Frisco at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Midland at Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.