Summary: Drew Avans had three hits and three RBIs as the Tulsa Drillers defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 9-2 on Sunday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

Notes: Up 2-0 in the second, Tulsa extended its lead when Cristian Santana hit a two-run double. ... Parker Curry (2-4) got the win in relief, coming on in the second inning and throwing five innings. He allowed four hits and one run while striking out four. ... Avans also stole a base and scored a run. Every Drillers player recorded a hit, with six players getting at least two.

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Frisco at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Texas League

North W L Pct. GB

Arkansas (Mariners) 15 9 .625 —

Tulsa (Dodgers) 13 11 .542 2

Springfield (Cardinals) 12 12 .500 3

NW Arkansas (Royals) 10 13 .435 4½

South W L Pct. GB

Midland (Athletics) 13 11 .542 —

Amarillo (Padres) 13 11 .542 —

Corpus Christi (Astros) 11 13 .458 2

Frisco (Rangers) 8 15 .348 4½

Sunday

Corpus Christi 13, Midland 1

Tulsa 9, Northwest Arkansas 2

Amarillo 10, Frisco 6

Springfield 3, Arkansas 2

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

Springfield at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

Frisco at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Midland at Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

