Monday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Midland RockHounds at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Midland, TBA; Tulsa, LHP Justin De Fratus (6-5, 4.25 ERA)
Season series: Drillers lead 6-3
Promotions: Mega Money — Fans can win up to $10,000 based on game events.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 1 vs. NW Arkansas (Thirsty Thursday)
Driller bits
Dominant relief: Nolan Long picked up his second save Saturday as he pitched a perfect ninth inning, with his velocity reaching 98 mph. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said, “When he’s throwing that hard and with his slider, he’s pretty hard to hit.” Long, an all-star, is 4-0 with a 2.89 ERA in 27 games this season.
Roster move: Lefty reliever Edward Paredes, who had been on Tulsa’s disabled list, was removed from the roster by the parent Los Angeles Dodgers.
Alumni report: Catcher Josh Thole and pitcher Adam McCreery, who each began the season with Tulsa, were sold by the Dodgers to the Los Angeles Angels on July 12 and transferred from Triple-A Oklahoma City to Salt Lake. ... Former Drillers infielder Taylor Featherston hit three homers for Northwest Arkansas in a 14-3 win Saturday at Amarillo.
Attendance comparison (50 dates): 2019: 288,374; 2018: 263,591.