Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL ROGERS...SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE...NORTHEASTERN CREEK...NORTHWESTERN MAYES...NORTHWESTERN WAGONER AND TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 AM CDT... AT 1207 AM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 2 MILES SOUTHEAST OF VERA TO 3 MILES SOUTH OF SAND SPRINGS. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 45 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... SAND SPRINGS... CLAREMORE... OWASSO... BIXBY... SAPULPA... JENKS... GLENPOOL... COWETA... SKIATOOK... CATOOSA... COLLINSVILLE... VERDIGRIS... INOLA... KIEFER... SPERRY... FOYIL... JENKS RIVERSIDE AIRPORT... TURLEY... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 208 AND 265.