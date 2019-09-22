Drilling activity has continued to slow throughout the Oklahoma. So far, the effect on the state economy has been minimal, but a deeper slowdown could become more threatening.
The number of rigs drilling for oil and natural gas in the state tumbled by 10 last week to 66. The count is now less than half of the 136 rigs active in Oklahoma one year ago.
The news is not quite as bad as it looks, but it’s not good, either.
Part of the reason for the slowdown is because companies constantly are becoming more efficient. They’re drilling farther each day and doing more with fewer rigs.
Encana Corp. CEO Doug Suttles recently told The Oklahoman that in the Permian Basin of west Texas and southeast New Mexico, his company has cut drilling and completion times on an average well to 11 days from 24 days and today is producing as much oil using four rigs as most operators are with 10.
More efficient production means fewer rigs and fewer rig crews, but also steady production that keeps royalty and tax collections flowing.
But not all of the rig count decline is because of efficiencies. Companies also are cutting their drilling budgets because of volatile oil prices and low natural gas prices.
It’s still too early to tell how much of the lower rig count is because of efficiencies and how much is because of decreased spending. But early indications show that the state’s overall oil and natural gas may also be slowing.
Data from Oilprice.com earlier this month showed that June oil production in Oklahoma was 16.4 million barrels, down from a record production of about 18.7 million barrels in May. Natural gas production was about 260 billion cubic feet, down from almost 271 billion cubic feet in May.
One monthly decline is far from a trend, but Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma President Chad Warmington earlier this month said the June production numbers likely are the start of a decline he has been expecting for several months.
“When you lose that many rigs in Oklahoma, that is a significant tax reduction,” Warmington told The Oklahoman. “Our production has rolled over the top and is starting to decline.”
State budget setters also are watching the trend closely.
“As we indicated in our revenue release, we are concerned with what seems to be slowing gross production collections and will be watching developments within the industry closely,” John Budd, director of the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services said in an email response to questions from The Oklahoman.
“At the same time, we are mindful that on a year-to-date basis, we are still 3.3% above our overall estimate. We believe it is a little too early in the fiscal year to consider two months of reported collections to be a trend.”
Budd also pointed out that domestic benchmark West Texas Intermediate oil prices have increased over the past two months.
“Given that there is at least a two-month lag in oil prices to collections, it is a positive sign to see that monthly average WTI oil prices still remain above the projected price of $54.23, which was used to forecast FY 2020 revenues.”
