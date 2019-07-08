NORMAN — The judge overseeing the state’s opioid case is being asked to end the trial “here and now.”
“The State has used this trial — and a slew of illogical, legally defective theories far outside the bounds of Oklahoma precedent — not to ‘abate’ anything but to find a scapegoat,” attorneys for Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries argue.
The drugmaker is asking Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman to issue a judgment in its favor without hearing any further testimony.
Defense attorneys filed the request Wednesday morning after the state’s final witness, a former drug sales rep, testified. Such motions made at the midpoint of civil trials are often routinely rejected with little discussion. The judge, though, has set aside two hours to hear the request on Monday, the 28th day of the historic trial.
Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.