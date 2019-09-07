As Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma’s Native American tribes clash on renegotiating the tribal gaming compacts, dueling public relations campaigns highlight both sides of the debate.
Nearly three dozen tribes recently launched a media campaign they say shows the tribes’ economic impact on the state and local communities.
On the other side of the debate, an anonymous website with corresponding social media pages has sprung up to advocate for boosting the state’s share of tribal gaming revenue in order to better fund public education.
The campaigns underscore the high-stakes nature of the gaming compact renegotiations in which millions, or perhaps billions, of dollars are at stake.
The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association, which counts 30 tribes as members, is helping facilitate the United for Oklahoma campaign. Association Executive Director Sheila Morago said at least 32 gaming and non-gaming tribes are supporting the effort with more joining every week.
Of Oklahoma’s 39 federally recognized tribes, 35 have gaming compacts with the state.
The tribes’ media campaign includes the website, unitedfor
oklahoma.com, social media pages, radio and television advertisements.
Stitt’s push to increase tribal gaming fees has united the tribes in their opposition.
The tribes have not, however, dismissed the idea of renegotiating the compacts.
They say they are open to renegotiating certain parts of the compacts and are awaiting a proposal from the governor’s office.
Right now, the sticking point between the two sides is whether the compacts automatically renew on Jan. 1, 2020, 15 years after they first went into effect.
A number of the tribes are paying for the media campaign, Morago said. She said she was unaware of the financial details, including how much money the tribes plan to spend on the campaign.
Matthew Morgan, Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association chairman, called United for Oklahoma a public education initiative to better educate Oklahomans on what tribes do for the state’s economy, infrastructure, tourism, education and quality of life.
Oklahoma’s tribes had a nearly $13 billion economic impact in the state in 2017, according to a recent report commissioned by the Oklahoma Tribal Finance Consortium.
Oklahoma tribal leaders from across the state are unified in their support of the United for Oklahoma campaign, Morgan said in a statement. The tribes also took a similar approach leading up to the historic state-tribal water rights agreement in 2016, he said.
“The stories demonstrate how much good can be accomplished from the state and tribes working together through inter-governmental compacts,” he said. “The stories show we accomplish so much more when the state and the tribes work together.”
Fair Compact for Oklahoma Education, through social media accounts and its website, faircompactforoklahoma.com, offers an opposing viewpoint.
The rhetoric from the website somewhat mirrors what Stitt has said about wanting to renegotiate the compacts in an effort to make Oklahoma’s gaming fees closer to those in other states.
A spokesman for Stitt said he isn’t involved with the Fair Compact for Oklahoma campaign.
Stitt is pushing to renegotiate the compacts in an attempt to boost the state’s share of tribal gaming revenue.
The fair compact group describes themselves as Oklahomans concerned about the level of state education funding who “believe that Oklahoma’s compact drafted nearly a decade and a half ago is severely outdated and contains rates dramatically below the new market rates being negotiated in other tribal states,” according to its website.
Contacted via email and social media, the fair compact group did not answer questions about who is behind the campaign. The group said it is not opposed to gaming or tribal gaming.
“We are just a group of nobodies that are concentrated on getting tribal gaming facts out there. We believe that current compact rates are below market and should be adjusted,” the group said.
The group registered the fair compact website in May 2018.
As the gaming compacts quickly become the biggest and most complex Oklahoma political issue of the moment, both media campaigns attempt to shape the narrative surrounding the hot-button issue that likely will be talked about through the end of the year.